Bhopal: Listed Criminal Held For Snatching Bus Conductor's Bag Near Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A listed criminal of the Koh-e-fiza area allegedly snatched the bag of the conductor of a city bus near Hamidia hospital on Wednesday noon, the police said.

The police added that the accused was arrested on Wednesday late night. Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Brijendra Marskole said that the complainant, Bhagirath Sen (25) is the conductor of a city bus operated by BCLL. His bus had halted on the stop laid near the Hamidia hospital of the city, and he was standing outside the bus with his bag containing cash.

A listed criminal named Zubair spotted him. As the bus began moving and Sen boarded the bus, Zubair snatched his bag suddenly, to flee towards the Iztima market. Sen screamed and alerted the passers-by, but Zubair had fled by then.

The police were informed, who sifted through the CCTV footages of the area and swooped down on the accused on Wednesday late night. The stolen bag was seized from his possession.

A spine-chilling incident was reported from Bilkhiriya on November 30, where the younger brother of an elderly man attempted to kill him along with other relatives, according to the police. The police revealed that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening, and a case was registered against three individuals on Wednesday. Subsequently, they were arrested. Kunwar Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bilkhiriya police station, mentioned that the man who sustained grievous burns in the incident was identified as Harikishan Ahirwar (60), a resident of Kolar.