Bhopal: Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains To Replace Rajdhani Express From January

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways is gearing up for a major overhaul, planning to replace 10 Rajdhani Express trains, including two passing through Bhopal, with the highly-advanced Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains. The allocation process is expected to unfold in January, followed by the actual transition in train setups set for March.

The Railway Ministry has laid out a blueprint to introduce more than 100 Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains by 2025. These trains will boast improved services with a mini pantry in each coach, ensuring passengers enjoy a comfortable journey.

Read Also Bhopal: Cong Leader Blackens Face In Support Of Baraiya

Adding a touch of luxury, each coach will offer a minimum of 51 berths along with top-notch amenities. The inaugural phase will witness the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains featuring 16 coaches. There's even talk of considering the Chennai and Bengaluru Rajdhani Express trains for the initial phase replacement.

To expedite the production process, production units are being set up in various cities to manufacture sitting and sleeper category coaches for the Vande Bharat Trains. This decentralized approach aims for efficient and rapid construction. A notable shift from the past, where the Chennai Integral Coach Factory solely handled the production of sleeper category coaches, this multi-city approach signifies a significant stride toward streamlining operations and meeting the growing demand.