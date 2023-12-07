Bhopal: YUVA Tourism Clubs To Be Set Up In Universities, Colleges

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): YUVA Tourism Clubs will be constituted in government, private universities and colleges. This is to enable students to understand the importance of travel and tourism. The formation of Youth Tourism Clubs in educational institutes has to be completed by December 7.

Higher education department has written a letter to registrars of all universities, secretary of Private University Regulatory Commission and principal of government and non-government colleges in this regard.

The other objective of constituting the Club is to make students aware of tourism, introduce them to rich nature, culture, historical and archaeological sites situated in villages, towns, cities, states. Moreover, it also intends to make students sensitive about components of travel and to teach them tourism tradition.

The handbook of YUVA Tourism Club says that tourism clubs are an important step in promoting responsible and sustainable tourism in country as its aims to educate citizens of tomorrow at the grass root level. The objective is to ignite a passion for tourism and its value in learners, sensitise learners to different elements of travels, encourage, teach and propagate responsible tourism practices, spread awareness about tourism opportunities at an early stage. The other objective is also to improve physical and mental health through exploratory, adventure and sports tourism.

The unique features of tourism clubs says that these clubs will attract and be open to a larger number of students as the activities and events of the club will involve what students of a particular and all age groups like and love to do travelling.