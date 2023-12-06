Furious Over Murder Of Karni Sena President In Rajasthan, Party Members Create Ruckus In MP; Protests At Collector’s Office In Jabalpur, Indore; Chakka Jam In Bhopal; Visuals Surface

Madhya Pradesh: Furious Over Murder Of Karni Sena President In Rajasthan, Party Members Gherao Collector’s Office In Jabalpur, Indore; Chakka Jam In Bhopal | FP Photo

Jabalpur/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The murder of the president of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Rajasthan has led to chaos in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh as well. On Wednesday, the officials and workers of Karni Sena staged a protest at Katangi bypass in Jabalpur. Whereas, in Bhopal the Rajputs protested at MP Nagar and jammed the road.

Also, in Indore the district head of Karni Sena Rishi Singh Sisodiya along with thousands of workers performed Chakka Jam in front of Indore Collectorate office. Another protest is going to be held on Thursday at MR 10 square of Indore city.

Demands for immediate arrest and encounter from Jabalpur

Not only Karni Sena workers and officials protested at Katangi Bypass in Jabalpur but also, they tried to block the highway. In their protest, they demanded immediate arrest for the murders of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

The Karni Sena workers also marched up to the Collectorate on foot to make their demands heard as soon as possible. Along with the arrest of the murderers, they have also demanded an encounter for the culprits.

Bhopal: Karni Sena officials allege a planned murder

In Bhopal, the protest was staged for about 2.5 hours against the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Rajputs first staged a dharna in MP Nagar and later, they blocked the road.

After a lot of efforts, police managed to let the city buses and other vehicles pass. Also, there was a heated argument between the police and the youth of the Rajput community. Later the police forcibly took away some youths.

People have also alleged that this murder was planned and the culprits must be taken under arrest and encountered within 24 hours. They have also warned of violent protests across the country.

The protest created a lot of chaos in MP Nagar leaving the passengers panic-gripped and drivers frustrated.

Indore: Chakka Jam in front of Indore collectorate, another protest to be held on Thursday

Indore district head of Karni Sena said, "The murderers must be encountered with the same cruelty with which our president has been killed. There is no need to let such terrorists live, they must be killed."

Also, the state head of Karni Sena Anurag Pratap Singh has announced another protest on Thursday at MR 10 square in Indore.