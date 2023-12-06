MP: Income Generated From Online Tenders Will Be Utilised For Kartik Mela Ground, Says Ujjain Mayor | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Significant income received from the Kartik Fair as a result of calling online tenders will be spent on the development of the fair so that its attraction can be increased,” Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said while presiding over the meeting organised to review the Kartik Mela arrangements on Tuesday.

The mayor obtained information from the concerned officials about the action taken so far. He directed that the officers who have been entrusted with the responsibilities should discharge them with full dedication. Along with levelling of the fair area, deployment of shift-wise cleaning staff for daily cleaning, deployment of officers and employees on a control basis, lighting system, drinking water system, arrangement of adequate quantity of temporary toilets, and public welfare schemes of the government should be displayed in the exhibition. So that information about government schemes can reach the common people.

The Mayor directed that the entire fair area should be attractively decorated with flags and lamps. The police administration should be written to make appropriate arrangements for public safety at the fair, he said.

Municipal commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh directed that the action related to the technical certificate related to the swing should be ensured before the start of the fair. Deploy employees as per requirement at the control room including required employees of various departments in the fair. Along with the cultural programme organised daily, a programme related to cleanliness awareness should also be organised at the fair.

CNG CREMATORIUM DEDICATED

A newly constructed CNG-powered crematorium unit, built by Ujjain Smart City Limited for Rs 1.5 crore at Chakratirtha run by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, was dedicated by Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Tuesday. Under this system, bodies will be cremated for a fee of just one rupee. Due to the availability of CNG-operated crematorium, the environment will not be polluted, for this a 100-meter-high chimney has also been installed. The mayor informed that earlier there used to be an electric-powered unit which had frequent technical faults and was also harmful to the environment. With the help of Ujjain Smart City Limited, three new units of CNG crematorium have been built here for Rs 1.5 crore. Along with this, the earlier electric unit has also been converted into CNG, thus making a total of four units of CNG. A new building and office for the employees has also been constructed here.