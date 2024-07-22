Shravan 2024: Devotees Throng Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple On First Shravan Somvar; Over 3 Lakh Devotees Expected Everyday; Check Pics

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As per hindu calendar, the month of Shravan starts from Monday. On the auspicious occasion, a heavy footfall of devotees was received at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple.
The gates of Mahakaleshwar Temple were opened early at 2:30 Am for the special Bhasma Aarti and Abhishek. Around 17,000 devotees attended the Bhasma Aarti. By 9:30 Am, approximately 80,000 devotees are estimated to have visited, and over 3 lakhs are expected throughout the day.
The temple administration claims that devotees are able to complete their visit - from standing in line to reaching and leaving the sanctum - within one hour.
Mahakal Sawari to be taken out at 4 Pm
The most special thing about this Shravan is that, this time the month will have 5 Mondays and as it started from Monday, it will also end on Monday.
Baba Mahakal’s Sawari will be taken out in Ujjain at 4 Pm today in which the Lord will bless his devotees in the form of Manmahesh. The procession will begin with the Palanquin Puja at the Sabha Mandap.
Grand procession to be taken out on Sept 2
The police band and armed forces will give a guard of honour. The procession will travel from Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple to Gudari Square, Bakshi Bazaar, and Kaharwadi, reaching Ramghat on the banks of the Shipra River for worship.
Following the rituals at Ramghat, the procession will continue through Ramanujkot, Modh Ki Dharamshala, Kartik Chowk, Khati Samaj Temple, Satyanarayan Temple, Dhaba Road, Tanki Square, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Temple, Patni Bazaar, and Gudari Bazar before returning to the temple.
According to Ujjain Collector Neeraj Singh, an estimated 2 lakh - 3 lakh devotees are expected to visit daily. On Nag Panchami, August 9, up to 8 lakh devotees might come.
In total, five processions will occur in Shravan, with two more in Bhadrapada. The grand procession will be taken out on September 2.
Schedule for Mahakal ki Sawari
First Sawari - July 22 (Today)
Second Sawari - 29 July
Third Sawari - 5 August
Fourth Sawari - 12 August
Fifth Sawari - 19 August
Sixth Sawari in Bhado 26 August
Seventh Shahi Sawari - 2 September