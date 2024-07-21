 Actress Jayaprada, Union Minister BL Verma & Ujjain Officials Seek Blessing From Lord Mahakal On Guru Purnima; Check Pics
While speaking to the media, the actress said, "I have faith that Lord Shiva will always be with me."

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Actress Jayaprada | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima (Sunday), actress Jayaprada, visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered prayers to Lord Mahakaleshwar during her visit to Ujjain. 

Actress Jayaprada

Actress Jayaprada | FP Photo

The actress seeked blessings from Lord Mahakaleshwar at the temple's sanctum. She meditated on Lord Mahakal in Nandi Hall and whispered her wishes into Nandi's ear. The puja was conducted by priest Arpit Sharma.

FP Photo

While speaking to the media, the actress said, "Today is the significant festival of Guru Purnima, and I have come to seek Lord Mahakal's blessings. Everything becomes auspicious after visiting this sacred temple. I have faith that Lord Shiva will always be with me." Actress Jayaprada has visited the temple before as well.

Rajya Sabha MP & Union Minister visits Mahakaleshwar Temple

Union Minister BL Verma

Union Minister BL Verma | FP Photo

Later on the same day, Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment & Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution BL Verma visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered prayers to Lord Mahakaleshwar.

FP Photo

The puja was conducted by priest Sanjay Sharma.

Ujjain Collector and SP seek blessings from Mahakal

Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh

Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh | FP Photo

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma | FP Photo

Additionally, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma offered prayers to Guru Sandipani at the Sandipani Ashram.

