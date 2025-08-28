Special Package ‘Misleading’, Farmers Of Vikram Udyogpuri Phase-II To Protest On Thursday

Representation Image | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers will stage a protest on Thursday against the alleged misleading statement of the MPIDC executive director, Rajesh Rathore, regarding the special compensation package announced by the Chief Minister in connection with land acquisition for Vikram Udyogpuri Phase-II.

Rathore said on Tuesday that following the CM’s approval of the special package, landowners had extended their support to the project. Farmers have denied the claim. Records show that 96% objections were filed against the land acquisition process, which were later dismissed. Subsequently, nearly 90% of the affected farmers filed petitions before the High Court, challenging the acquisition as unlawful. The matter is still under consideration, and interim stay orders have been issued on the proceedings.

After a ten-day sit-in, the farmers had submitted a memorandum to the Collector on July 9 in which they specified their demands and the rate of compensation sought for the land acquisition.

However, the special package being publicised does not correspond to their demands, they said.

Their opposition and objections remain unchanged, yet officials continue to issue what they call false and misleading statements. In protest, around 200 farmers will gather at the Collectorate at 2 pm to submit a memorandum and formally register their dissent.