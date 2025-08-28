Second Edition Of Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave: Soul Of India, Ujjain Best Religious, Spiritual Destination Of Globe |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Calling Ujjain “the soul of India”, a city that embodies the nation’s religious, cultural, and spiritual energy, rooted in the divine grace of Lord Mahakal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said it was Mahakal’s blessings that led such a small city to have the global recognition of “the best religious and spiritual destination”.

Yadav was addressing the inauguration of the second Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave ‘RoohMantic’ at a private hotel on Wednesday.

He said that Ujjain’s stature is the result of a long journey, significantly accelerated after PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shri Mahakal Lok corridor, transforming the city’s identity and attraction. Lighting the ceremonial lamp alongside Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the CM spoke of Ujjain’s timeless glory. “This is the city of time itself…Ujjain has been a seat of learning since the time of Lord Krishna, at the Sandipani Ashram. For self-reflection, there is no better place in the world,” he said.

The CM underlined that faith and culture transcend political borders, noting that Indian civilisation once extended as far as Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Recalling the legacies of rulers and saints, from Raja Vikramaditya’s temple building two millennia ago, to Ahilyabai Holkar’s reconstruction of Kashi Vishwanath, and the architectural inspiration of temples for India’s Parliament buildings, Yadav stressed that temples can also form the foundation of democracy.

Union Minister Shekhawat praised Ujjain’s spiritual legacy for enriching India’s cultural heritage and drawing global attention to spiritual tourism. He noted that India’s tourism policy places special focus on developing religious destinations, emphasising that such initiatives will elevate India’s culture and tourism on the world stage. Despite invasions and colonial rule, he said, Indian civilisation has remained vibrant. He cited Adi Shankaracharya’s 24,000-km journey from Kerala to Persia as proof of India’s timeless spiritual influence, adding that the Kumbh in Prayagraj stands as a living testament to India’s unity amid diversity.

He said India is undergoing a cultural renaissance, with younger generations increasingly proud of their traditions, and projected that the nation will soon become the world’s third-largest economy.

Dr Ranjit Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called the conclave a landmark event, noting that MP’s spiritual tourism sector is expanding rapidly. The PHDCCI, he assured, is ready to work with the state to realise its tourism potential. Sanjeev Agrawal, Chair of the PHDCCI’s MP Chapter, reminded the gathering that ancient India was once defined by spiritual tourism, urging a revival of that tradition.

Culture and Tourism Principal Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla reported that 130 million tourists visited the state in 2024, which is a 20% growth rate. Ujjain emerged as the leading destination with seven crore pilgrims in the past year alone. He highlighted major projects including the 109-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar and an Rs 2,200-crore mega project to promote Vedanta and Advaita philosophy.

Anil Parashar, national president of PHDCCI, said that faith is the biggest space in tourism; 140 crore people visited India during the last year. ISKCON Ujjain head Dheer Gour Das emphasised the importance of adapting pilgrimage sites to modern needs, predicting Ujjain’s imminent inclusion among the world’s top ten religious tourism cities alongside Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Tirupati, and Varanasi.

Growing interest in investing in spiritual, wellness sectors

Later, the CM convened a high-level roundtable conference with leading representatives from the spiritual and wellness sectors. The CM apprised participants of the impact and achievements of MP in spiritual tourism and outlined the key provisions and benefits of the state’s investment policy in the tourism sector. Sanjeev Agrawal, Founder-Chairman of Sage Group, said that work is underway to establish Medicity hubs in Bhopal and Indore, with investment plans also being laid out in the hospitality sector in Bhopal and Omkareshwar. Dr Ranjit Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of PHDCCI, revealed plans to set up a golf resort in MP. Amit Singh, Director of Sales at Radisson, announced that a new hotel will soon open in Ujjain, with three more properties planned in the state. Vikrant Deshmukh, Associate Director at Indigo, said that in view of the coming Simhastha Mahaparv, additional flights would be introduced to accommodate the surge in tourist inflow.