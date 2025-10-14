Indore News: Fake Policeman Robs Farmer Of Cash, Gold Chain & Ring | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fraudster posing as police officer robbed a farmer of his gold ring, chain and Rs 400 in cash in Gandhi Nagar area by tricking him during a fake police check.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that farmer Manohar Gupta told police that he had gone to the Khedapati Hanuman Temple around 9:30 am for prayers. After finishing his visit and heading home, he was stopped by a man wearing a helmet who claimed to be conducting a police inspection. Soon, another person joined him, pretending to assist in the so-called check.

The helmeted man claiming to be from the Crime Branch first checked the second person by taking out a handkerchief, placing some money in it, and returned it to him. He then turned to Manohar and asked for his details, and even showed a fake ID card.

The accused then demanded that Manohar hand over his valuables for inspection. Trusting him, the farmer gave Rs 400 in cash, a gold ring, and a gold chain, which the fake officer wrapped in a handkerchief, tied it up, and handed it back.

Later, when Manohar reached a nearby medical store and opened the handkerchief, he found that it contained only a plastic bag, his money and jewellery were missing.

Police registered a case against the unidentified accused and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspects.