Indore News: 45-Year-Old Man Suffers Silent Attack, Collapses While Paying For Fuel At Indore Petrol Pump, CCTV Clip Surfaces

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man suddenly collapsed at a petrol pump in Indore while getting his vehicle refueled on Monday morning.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump, where he can be seen suddenly collapsing on the ground.

Check out the CCTV clip below :

#WATCH | MP: 45-Year-Old Man Loses Life After Suffering Silent Heart Attack, Collapses While Paying For Fuel At Indore Petrol Pump#Indore #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/9rFJeh0IV1 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 13, 2025

He was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment. The cause of death is suspected to be a silent heart attack.

The incident took place around 7:30 a.m. at a Bharat Petroleum pump near Hotel Sayaji in the Vijay Nagar area. The man, identified as Saudan Singh (45), son of Phool Singh Parmar, lived in Singapore Township.

According to Vijay Nagar police, Saudan Singh was at the pump to fill fuel in his Tempo Traveller.

While making the payment, he suddenly fell to the ground and became unconscious.

The pump workers quickly rushed to help, splashing water on his face, but he did not regain consciousness.

He was taken by ambulance to Bhandari Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. His body was later sent to MY Hospital for post-mortem. Police have started an investigation into the case.

Saudan Singh was originally from Rajasthan and was living in Lasudia, Indore, with his wife Geeta and two children. He worked as a driver, operating a private travel vehicle between Indore and Pithampur.

Family members said that he suffered a head injury when he fell, causing heavy bleeding, and that he remained on the spot for around 20 minutes before being taken to the hospital.