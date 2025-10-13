Indore Shocker! Woman Catches Husband Shopping With Girlfriend On Karwa Chauth Night; Street Drama Goes Viral

Indore News: Wife Catches Husband with Girlfriend Before Karwa Chauth In Indore; Street Drama Goes Viral | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman's biggest nightmare unfolded right in front of her eyes when she caught her husband shopping with his alleged girlfriend on the night of Karwa Chauth in Indore. Shocked, she went straight to confront her husband and his mistress, which led to a high-voltage drama in the middle of the street in Nanda Nagar.

The entire chaos was recorded in a video, which is doing rounds on social media on Monday.

In the video, the trio could be seen indulging in a fierce argument. As the wife grabs the man and the alleged girfriend tightly and shouts at her husband, the girlfriend stands behind the man, both trying to free themselves from the wife.

The man can also be seen trying to free himself, however, the wife refuses to loosen the grip.

Watch the video here

इंदौर के नंदा नगर में करवा चौथ से पहले सड़क पर हुआ दिलचस्प और हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा! अर्बन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन विभाग के कर्मचारी संदीप शमी को उनकी पत्नी ने प्रेमिका के साथ शॉपिंग करते रंगे हाथों पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद सड़क पर करीब आधे घंटे तक हंगामा और गाली-गलौज जारी रही, जिसे राहगीरों ने… pic.twitter.com/UWULABfEjx — AajTak (@aajtak) October 12, 2025

The man is said to be an Urban Administration Department employee, Sandeep Shami. He allegedly took his girlfriend out for Karwa Chauth shopping on the day of the festival itself.

This is when his wife caught him red-handed. As soon as she saw her husband cheating, she grabbed his hand and burst into anger.

The confrontation led to a loud argument and chaos on the street for nearly half an hour. Passersby recorded the entire incident on their phones, and the video quickly went viral on social media, becoming a major topic of discussion online.