Angels Of Indore: Legacy Of Strength & Indore’s Living Akhada Tradition |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A symbol of discipline, heritage, and service stands quietly on Bholaram Ustad Marg in the Bhanwarkuan area, Indore: Bholaram Ji Ustad Vyayamshala. For 100 years, this free training centre has shaped bodies and minds with unwavering passion since its founding in 1925.

Founded by the legendary Bholaram Ji Ustad, the Vyayamshala was built on one core belief: that physical strength and moral integrity are inextricably linked. What began as a humble akhada has now evolved into a movement, carried forward across four generations.

After Ustad Ji, his son Roopnarayan Verma kept the flame alive, followed by Pranav (Monu) Verma and Jaideep Verma. Today, Suryansh Verma, at just 30, shoulders the responsibility with the help of his father and paternal uncle, for running this historic institution with unwavering dedication.

Every dawn, the akhada echoes with the sounds of traditional stick fighting, sword fighting, staff spinning, and spear fighting. These are ancient martial arts once practised by warriors.

Over 50 participants train daily. On Tuesdays, the number soars past 100, as special sessions are held in honour of Lord Hanuman, the deity of strength and devotion. The akhada remains a male training ground, in line with its centuries-old traditions, but it welcomes every man regardless of caste, religion, or background.

Beyond physical training, the Vyayamshala embodies humanity in action. The Verma family runs a non-profit initiative under its banner by distributing food in underprivileged areas, assisting patients in government hospitals, and supporting local welfare causes. Remarkably, they fund these efforts entirely from their own pockets, refusing any external donations.

In an era obsessed with modern gyms and short-term results, Bholaram Ji Ustad Vyayamshala stands as a timeless reminder: true strength is not about machines, but about upholding values, practicing discipline, and serving others.