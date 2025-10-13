IIM Indore Ranked 3rd Best Indian B-School In World FT 100 EMBA Rankings 2025 For Its Weekend MBA PGPMX Programme

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Adding yet another feather to its cap, Indian Institute of Management Indore has made a striking debut in the FT 100 (2025 Financial Times (FT) Executive MBA Rankings) with its Weekend MBA – the Post Graduate Programme for Working Executives in Mumbai (PGPMX).

In its very first appearance, the programme has been ranked as the third best Indian B-school in the world.

The institute has also been ranked 13th globally in career progression and has secured the First Rank among all the B-schools in India in this parameter. The institute has been ranked 96th globally in the FT EMBA Rankings 2025.

This achievement marks a significant milestone as IIM Indore now features across all three major Financial Times global rankings. Earlier this year, the institute’s One-Year Full-Time Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) was ranked 69th globally in the FT Global MBA Rankings, while its flagship Two-year MBA, the Post Graduate Programme (PGP), was placed 85th globally in the FT Masters in Management Rankings.

With the inclusion of its Weekend MBA – the PGPMX - IIM Indore joins an elite group of global business schools that are simultaneously recognized across these prestigious categories. Further, IIM Indore’s Open and Custom Executive Education Programmes have been ranked in the FT 100.

Commenting on this achievement, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said: “This is a moment of immense pride for all of us at IIM Indore. Three of our major flagship programmes – EPGP, PGP and now PGPMX, are ranked in the FT 100. This reflects not only our academic rigour and global relevance, but also our commitment to shaping leaders who drive meaningful change. These recognitions affirm our vision of making IIM Indore a globally respected management school that combines excellence with inclusivity.”

Speaking on Career Progress Rank, Rai mentioned that achieving the First Rank in Career Progress reflects the transformative impact of the programme on participants’ growth and leadership journey. “This success is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, the commitment of our participants, and the rigorous design of PGPMX”, he added.

The FT EMBA Rankings evaluate programmes on multiple criteria, including salary today, salary increase, career progress, work experience, alumni network, diversity, international exposure, faculty qualifications, research, and ESG performance. IIM Indore’s PGPMX stands out for its flexible two-year, alternate-weekend format, which enables working professionals to pursue a world-class education without pausing their careers. With classes conducted at IIM Indore’s Mumbai Campus, the programme’s rigorous and globally benchmarked curriculum integrates classroom learning with industry projects, experiential modules, and an international immersion, encouraging effective leadership, strategic thinking, and innovation.

“Our participants come from diverse sectors, including banking, consulting, IT, engineering, financial services, manufacturing, marketing, retail, and real estate. This diversity enriches classroom interactions, encourages cross-industry learning, and builds a dynamic ecosystem for growth and collaboration,” Rai emphasised.