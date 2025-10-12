Indore News: Women Raise Safety Concerns At PMAY Campus; Commissioner Orders CCTV Installation

MP News: Women Raise Safety Concerns At PMAY Campus; Commissioner Orders CCTV Installation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner visited the residential units at Tapti Complex in Rau Rangwasa on Sunday to review the progress of ongoing construction. The houses are being constructed under the PM Awas Yojana (Urban) Phase 1.0.

During the inspection, commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav examined the quality of construction and basic amenities, including water supply, electricity, roads, and sanitation.

Residents, particularly women, said that some antisocials often enter the campus and harass women and misbehave with other residents. Hearing this, commissioner Yadav instructed installation of CCTV cameras to monitor the campus.

He urged municipal officials and residents to identify such miscreants and share information with municipal administration and assured that action would be taken against such elements with help of police.

He also reviewed other facilities within the complex, such as the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), Sanjeevani Hospital, waste collection systems, and parks. Detailed information regarding the beneficiaries allotted homes was also collected.

Man rapes widow on marriage pretext

A man was booked for raping a 48-year-old widow on the pretext of marriage in Aerodrome police station area.

According to police, in woman in her complaint said that her husband had died two decades ago. She met one Amarkant Dubey, a temple around 15 years ago. They became friends, and the accused promised to marry her. They had physical relations on multiple occasions, but later reneged on his promise of marrying her.

The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of BNS, and further investigation is underway.