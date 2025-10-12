 Indore News: Women Raise Safety Concerns At PMAY Campus; Commissioner Orders CCTV Installation
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsIndore News: Women Raise Safety Concerns At PMAY Campus; Commissioner Orders CCTV Installation

Indore News: Women Raise Safety Concerns At PMAY Campus; Commissioner Orders CCTV Installation

Antisocials often enter the campus and harass women and misbehave with other residents

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Women Raise Safety Concerns At PMAY Campus; Commissioner Orders CCTV Installation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner visited the residential units at Tapti Complex in Rau Rangwasa on Sunday to review the progress of ongoing construction. The houses are being constructed under the PM Awas Yojana (Urban) Phase 1.0.

During the inspection, commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav examined the quality of construction and basic amenities, including water supply, electricity, roads, and sanitation.

Residents, particularly women, said that some antisocials often enter the campus and harass women and misbehave with other residents. Hearing this, commissioner Yadav instructed installation of CCTV cameras to monitor the campus.

He urged municipal officials and residents to identify such miscreants and share information with municipal administration and assured that action would be taken against such elements with help of police.

FPJ Shorts
'People's Princess' & Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda Makes Runway Debut At LFW; 'You Slayed It My Girl,' Say Proud Fans
'People's Princess' & Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda Makes Runway Debut At LFW; 'You Slayed It My Girl,' Say Proud Fans
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
Navi Mumbai News: Young Cricketer Succumbs To Injuries Days After Violent Assault In Turbhe
Navi Mumbai News: Young Cricketer Succumbs To Injuries Days After Violent Assault In Turbhe
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw

He also reviewed other facilities within the complex, such as the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), Sanjeevani Hospital, waste collection systems, and parks. Detailed information regarding the beneficiaries allotted homes was also collected.

Read Also
MP News: Firecracker Market Slows Amid Tighter Curbs, Warehouse Crunch; Dependence On Other States...
article-image

Man rapes widow on marriage pretext

A man was booked for raping a 48-year-old widow on the pretext of marriage in Aerodrome police station area.

According to police, in woman in her complaint said that her husband had died two decades ago. She met one Amarkant Dubey, a temple around 15 years ago. They became friends, and the accused promised to marry her. They had physical relations on multiple occasions, but later reneged on his promise of marrying her.

The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of BNS, and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stampede At West Bengal's Bardhaman Railway Station After Multiple Trains Arrive Together; Several...

Stampede At West Bengal's Bardhaman Railway Station After Multiple Trains Arrive Together; Several...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing, JDU & BJP To Contest On 101 Seats Each;...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing, JDU & BJP To Contest On 101 Seats Each;...

Mehbooba Mufti Hits Out At Centre For 'Double Standards' On Taliban & Indian Muslims

Mehbooba Mufti Hits Out At Centre For 'Double Standards' On Taliban & Indian Muslims

Kabutar Khana Row: Jain Community To Contest Upcoming BMC Elections? Here's All You Need To Know

Kabutar Khana Row: Jain Community To Contest Upcoming BMC Elections? Here's All You Need To Know

ICC Women's World Cup, IND W Vs AUS W: Alyssa Healy's Century Powers Australia To 3-Wicket Win Over...

ICC Women's World Cup, IND W Vs AUS W: Alyssa Healy's Century Powers Australia To 3-Wicket Win Over...