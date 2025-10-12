 Stampede At West Bengal's Bardhaman Railway Station After Multiple Trains Arrive Together; Several Injured, Probe Ordered - VIDEO Surfaces
At least 12 people were injured after a major stampede occurred amidst a heavy crowd of passengers at Bengal's Bardhaman station on Sunday.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
The scene from the stampede | X/@vani_mehrotra

Kolkata, October 12: An incident of stampede occurred at Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal on Sunday evening due to the simultaneous arrival of 3 to 4 trains on platforms 4, 5 and 6. The sudden rush of passengers trying to board and get off trains caused panic, with many people scrambling on the narrow staircases and footbridge, leading to several being trampled and injured.

Horrific visuals have surfaced on social media of the incident, showing massive crowd at the railway station. As per reports from India TV, the overcrowding occurred as passengers rushed to catch trains heading towards Haldibari and other destinations. The narrow bridge and limited exits worsened the situation as commuters struggled to move through the heavy crowd.

According to officials, 10 to 15 passengers sustained injuries, including four women, after being caught in the rush. The injured were given first aid by railway doctors before being taken to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Most of them are said to be in stable condition.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the lack of crowd control and inadequate safety measures at the busy junction.

The stampede occurred during the festive season rush, when train traffic and passenger footfall are at their peak. The railway authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident and have assured to take steps to improve crowd management and prevent such accidents in the future.

