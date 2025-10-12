 ICC Women's World Cup, IND W Vs AUS W: Alyssa Healy's Century Powers Australia To 3-Wicket Win Over India; Secures Highest-Successful Run Chase
For India, the defeat came despite a strong batting performance, while Australia’s balance and execution proved decisive. As the World Cup progresses, both teams remain key contenders, but this result once again highlighted Australia’s unmatched ability to handle big-match pressure.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

Australia showcased their trademark composure and class to chase down a stiff target of 331, defeating India by three wickets in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match at Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The contest, filled with brilliant batting and disciplined bowling, saw the Aussie side once again underline their dominance on the world stage.

India posted a competitive 330 before being bowled out in 48.5 overs. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal set the tone with a superb 155-run opening stand. Mandhana’s elegant 80 and Rawal’s well-crafted 75 gave India a perfect platform to build a massive total. However, Australia’s Annabel Sutherland produced a spectacular spell, claiming 5 wickets for just 40 runs, which curtailed India’s momentum in the final overs.

article-image
article-image

In response, Australia’s chase was anchored by a brilliant century from wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy. The experienced opener combined aggression with precision, scoring a match-winning 100 that guided her side comfortably towards the target. Supported by steady partnerships through the middle order, Australia maintained control throughout the innings, rarely allowing the asking rate to climb.

India’s bowlers toiled hard but found little success on a batting-friendly surface. Despite brief moments of pressure, Australia’s depth and composure ensured there were no late twists.

