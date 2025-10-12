ICC Women's World Cup, IND W Vs AUS W: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History By Becoming First Woman To Score 1000 ODI Runs In A Calendar Year

Image: X

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name in cricket history by becoming the first woman cricketer ever to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year in One Day Internationals. The landmark moment came during India’s ICC Women’s World Cup clash against Australia at Visakhapatnam, where Mandhana once again showcased her class with a fluent 80-run knock.

Walking in with her characteristic calm, Mandhana played with elegance and authority, driving and pulling with precision to bring the crowd to its feet. Her innings, decorated with crisp boundaries and smart running between the wickets, not only steadied India’s innings but also added another golden chapter to her already illustrious career. When she reached the milestone, the Visakhapatnam crowd rose in applause, acknowledging her as one of the finest batters of her generation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mandhana’s achievement holds special significance as no other female cricketer in ODI history, from any nation, had ever breached the 1,000-run mark within a single year. The record underlines her consistency and dominance across formats, further establishing her as the backbone of India’s batting lineup.

Although she eventually fell for 80, her innings left an indelible mark on the contest. Australia, known for their formidable bowling attack, found it difficult to contain her rhythm and stroke play for most of her stay at the crease.

With this feat, Smriti Mandhana not only set a global benchmark in women’s cricket but also inspired countless young players to believe that such milestones are within reach. Her remarkable run-scoring form throughout the year has reflected a blend of technical excellence, mental toughness, and leadership, qualities that continue to make her the face of Indian women’s cricket.

Phenomenal! Kranti Gaud Pulls Off Sensational One‑Hand Catch To Dismiss Tazmin Brits During IND W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

In a breathtaking moment during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, Indian pacer Kranti Gaud delivered a fielding spectacle. South African batter Tazmin Brits played a straight drive, but Gaud, anticipating expertly, plucked a one‑handed catch with her left hand, sending Brits back to the pavilion for a duck.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The dismissal was not just about athleticism, but about presence of mind. Gaud, while completing her follow-through, maintained her balance and sharp reflexes, making no room for error. The catch was widely shared across social media and praised by commentators for its brilliance.

This crucial early breakthrough gave India momentum at a pivotal stage of the match. It also showcased Gaud’s all‑round value as a bowler who can also contribute in the field, a quality that can turn matches in high-pressure tournaments like the World Cup.