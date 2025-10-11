Heartbreaking! Chamari Athapaththu Stretchered Off With Suspected Hamstring Injury During ENG W Vs SL W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Image: ICC/JioHotstar/X/Instagram

Sri Lanka suffered a major setback during their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against England in Colombo as captain Chamari Athapaththu was stretchered off the field with a suspected hamstring injury. The incident occurred during Sri Lanka’s chase of a 254-run target, leaving both fans and teammates deeply concerned.

Athapaththu, who has been the backbone of Sri Lanka’s batting lineup throughout the tournament, appeared in visible discomfort and immediately signaled for medical assistance. After receiving on-field treatment, she was unable to continue and had to be stretchered off, casting serious doubt over her availability for the remainder of the match and possibly the tournament.

Her injury comes at a crucial stage of Sri Lanka’s innings, with the team relying heavily on her leadership and batting prowess to anchor the chase. The atmosphere in the Colombo crowd turned tense as fans watched their star player exit the field, leaving the middle order with an uphill task against a disciplined English bowling attack.

As the team management awaits medical updates, Sri Lanka will be hoping the injury isn’t severe, as Athapaththu’s presence has been instrumental in their campaign so far. Her absence would be a huge blow to the team’s momentum in the World Cup.

Vishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Sri Lanka’s seasoned spinner Inoka Ranaweera delivered a crucial breakthrough during the Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against India, removing Pratika Rawal with a well-crafted delivery. This dismissal broke a steady 67-run partnership and shifted the momentum briefly in Sri Lanka’s favour.

Bowling from around the wicket, Ranaweera darted in a ball on a good length. Rawal, showing intent, skipped down the pitch looking to play it aggressively across the line. However, she didn’t quite get the elevation she needed and ended up hitting it flat and hard towards deep mid-wicket.

Vishmi Gunaratne, stationed at the boundary, had to react quickly. The ball struck her palm hard as she lunged to her left. Initially, it seemed like the opportunity had gone begging as the ball popped out, and Vishmi even lost her footing. But in a dramatic moment of recovery, she got her hands back in front and held onto the catch while slipping, a moment of determination and skill that highlighted Sri Lanka’s sharp fielding.

This dismissal marked the third time in four innings that Inoka Ranaweera has dismissed Rawal. The psychological edge Ranaweera holds over the Indian batter was evident once again. Rawal walked back after a well-fought 37 off 59 balls, having built a vital partnership that had steadied India’s innings.

The wicket proved pivotal, not just for breaking a partnership, but also for giving Sri Lanka a chance to regain control in a closely fought contest. Ranaweera’s experience and accuracy continue to be a weapon for her side, especially in high-pressure tournament games like this one.