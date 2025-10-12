Bizarre Scenes! Team India Awarded 5 Penalty Runs During IND W Vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video

Image: ICC/Instagram

In a dramatic turn during their Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, India was awarded five penalty runs under a little-known cricket rule. The incident occurred in the 29th over of the innings, sparking discussions among fans and analysts alike.

The moment unfolded when Annabel Sutherland bowled a slower delivery that completely deceived Pratika Rawal, who attempted a slog sweep. The ball bypassed her bat, leaving Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy to attempt a stop. However, the delivery ricocheted off a helmet lying on the ground before trickling to deep fine leg.

According to Law 28.3.2 of the MCC rule book, the batting side is awarded five penalty runs if the ball strikes a helmet that belongs to the fielding side and has been placed on the ground. The rule also clarifies that any runs completed by the batters before the ball strikes the helmet are counted, along with the run in progress if the batters had already crossed. In this particular instance, the Indian batters had not crossed before the ball hit the helmet, so only the five penalty runs were added to India’s total.

Despite the unusual setback, India enjoyed a strong start thanks to a 155-run opening partnership between Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana. The duo’s fluent strokeplay laid the foundation for India to take control against Australia, a side against whom India has historically struggled in head-to-head encounters.

This incident serves as a reminder of cricket’s nuanced rules and their potential impact on high-stakes matches. While often overlooked, the helmet rule underscores the importance of proper equipment placement on the field and the attention to detail required in the modern game.

ICC Women's World Cup, IND W Vs AUS W: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History By Becoming First Woman To Score 1000 ODI Runs In A Calendar Year

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name in cricket history by becoming the first woman cricketer ever to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year in One Day Internationals. The landmark moment came during India’s ICC Women’s World Cup clash against Australia at Visakhapatnam, where Mandhana once again showcased her class with a fluent 80-run knock.

Walking in with her characteristic calm, Mandhana played with elegance and authority, driving and pulling with precision to bring the crowd to its feet. Her innings, decorated with crisp boundaries and smart running between the wickets, not only steadied India’s innings but also added another golden chapter to her already illustrious career. When she reached the milestone, the Visakhapatnam crowd rose in applause, acknowledging her as one of the finest batters of her generation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mandhana’s achievement holds special significance as no other female cricketer in ODI history, from any nation, had ever breached the 1,000-run mark within a single year. The record underlines her consistency and dominance across formats, further establishing her as the backbone of India’s batting lineup.

Although she eventually fell for 80, her innings left an indelible mark on the contest. Australia, known for their formidable bowling attack, found it difficult to contain her rhythm and stroke play for most of her stay at the crease.

With this feat, Smriti Mandhana not only set a global benchmark in women’s cricket but also inspired countless young players to believe that such milestones are within reach. Her remarkable run-scoring form throughout the year has reflected a blend of technical excellence, mental toughness, and leadership, qualities that continue to make her the face of Indian women’s cricket.