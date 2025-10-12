 Phenomenal! Jemimah Rodrigues Roars In Delight As She Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch During IND W Vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video
Phenomenal! Jemimah Rodrigues Roars In Delight As She Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch During IND W Vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video

Although Rodrigues has not been able to exert much influence with the bat in the tournament, her fielding prowess continues to earn her credit. That catch by Rodrigues, in a tense middle phase of the innings, underscored how razor-thin margins and moments of brilliance can tilt the balance in a World Cup match, even when the batting fireworks are dominating headlines.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/Instagram

In a moment of pure athletic brilliance during the India vs Australia Women’s World Cup match, Jemimah Rodrigues delivered a breathtaking diving catch to dismiss Beth Mooney, drawing gasps from spectators and praise from cricketing pundits.

The drama unfolded when Mooney attempted a drive. Rodrigues, stationed in the field, dived to her left and clung on to the catch, leaving the Aussie batter stunned as she departs for 4 runs off 8 balls.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name in cricket history by becoming the first woman cricketer ever to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year in One Day Internationals. The landmark moment came during India’s ICC Women’s World Cup clash against Australia at Visakhapatnam, where Mandhana once again showcased her class with a fluent 80-run knock.

Walking in with her characteristic calm, Mandhana played with elegance and authority, driving and pulling with precision to bring the crowd to its feet. Her innings, decorated with crisp boundaries and smart running between the wickets, not only steadied India’s innings but also added another golden chapter to her already illustrious career. When she reached the milestone, the Visakhapatnam crowd rose in applause, acknowledging her as one of the finest batters of her generation.

Mandhana’s achievement holds special significance as no other female cricketer in ODI history, from any nation, had ever breached the 1,000-run mark within a single year. The record underlines her consistency and dominance across formats, further establishing her as the backbone of India’s batting lineup.

Although she eventually fell for 80, her innings left an indelible mark on the contest. Australia, known for their formidable bowling attack, found it difficult to contain her rhythm and stroke play for most of her stay at the crease.

With this feat, Smriti Mandhana not only set a global benchmark in women’s cricket but also inspired countless young players to believe that such milestones are within reach. Her remarkable run-scoring form throughout the year has reflected a blend of technical excellence, mental toughness, and leadership, qualities that continue to make her the face of Indian women’s cricket.

