MP News: Firecracker Market Slows Amid Tighter Curbs, Warehouse Crunch; Dependence On Other States Rises To 90% | FPJ Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for Diwali firecracker markets are underway in the state capital, but traders are facing a subdued season. The after-effects of the Harda factory blast and tighter administrative scrutiny have dampened the Rs 30-crore fireworks trade.

Following the Harda tragedy, nearly 20 firecracker traders faced action, including warehouse sealing and shop closures. With few approved storage sites, many are struggling to procure and stock firecrackers safely.

While demand remains, buyers are shifting from traditional string bombs and sparklers to multi-shot cakes, sky shots and flying candles. Only green firecrackers—those producing lower emissions and limited to 125 decibels—are permitted this year, while rope bombs remain banned.

Dependence on other states

Nearly 60% of Bhopal’s firecrackers come from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, another 30% from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. With local warehouses unavailable, small vendors rely on Indore for storage, raising transport costs.

Traders also report inflationary pressure due to limited imports of raw materials from China. “The business is slow this year, but we expect sales to pick up in the last few days before Diwali,” said a local dealer.

Major markets, safety rules

The administration has permitted cracker sales at 12 locations, including Halalpur, Bairagarh, Gandhi Nagar, Bittan Market, Anand Nagar, Jamburi, Berasia, TT Nagar, Lily Talkies, BHEL, ITI and Dussehra ground in Kolar.Despite earlier efforts to move outlets away from dense areas such as Halalpur and Devki Nagar, temporary licences are still being issued there each year.

Safety protocols

24-hour fire and ambulance services on standby

No shops near residential or parking areas

Minimum 15-meter gap between stalls

Water drums within 20 meters of each shop

Cautious optimism

“The crackdown and warehouse shortage have slowed business, but we hope Diwali shoppers will revive the market,” said Raj Chandani, president of the Firecracker Association.