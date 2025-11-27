 Bhopal News: Unauthorised Tree Cutting May Lead To Jail , Warns BMC Commissioner
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Unauthorised Tree Cutting May Lead To Jail , Warns BMC Commissioner

Bhopal News: Unauthorised Tree Cutting May Lead To Jail , Warns BMC Commissioner

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has warned of action against negligence in civic works and unauthorized tree cutting in the city. The commissioner during a departmental review meeting at the ISBT municipal office on Thursday, expressed concern over unauthorized cutting of trees and warned that anyone found cutting trees without permission may face strict penal action

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Unauthorised Tree Cutting May Lead To Jail , Warns BMC Commissioner |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has warned of action against negligence in civic works and unauthorized tree cutting in the city.

The commissioner during a departmental review meeting at the ISBT municipal office on Thursday, expressed concern over unauthorized cutting of trees and warned that anyone found cutting trees without permission may face strict penal action, including imprisonment.

Commissioner suspended the in-charge Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) and Sub-Engineer (Mechanical) of Zone 18 with immediate effect for unsatisfactory responses and poor-quality road work under the CM Infra project in Kolar area. A show-cause notice has also been issued to Executive Engineer S.K. Rajesh.

Read Also
MP News: Gwalior High Court Summons Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav, Collector Ruchika Chauhan
article-image

Commissioner Jain instructed the Superintendent Engineer to conduct core-cutting tests to assess the quality of the newly constructed CC road. Photos confirming potholes and damaged patches on the road built in June 2025 prompted this firm action.

FPJ Shorts
DK Shivakumar Breaks Silence On Cryptic Social Media Post & Mumbai Visit, Says 'Whatever Politicians Say Is Very Important' - VIDEO
DK Shivakumar Breaks Silence On Cryptic Social Media Post & Mumbai Visit, Says 'Whatever Politicians Say Is Very Important' - VIDEO
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 27: Angad Uncovers Ranvijay's True Intention
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 27: Angad Uncovers Ranvijay's True Intention
Mumbai NGO Provides Prosthetic Limbs To Injured Cows Hit In Road Accidents
Mumbai NGO Provides Prosthetic Limbs To Injured Cows Hit In Road Accidents
Air India Flight AI 2939 Makes Precautionary Landing In Delhi After Smoke Alert In Cargo Hold; Airline Issues Statement
Air India Flight AI 2939 Makes Precautionary Landing In Delhi After Smoke Alert In Cargo Hold; Airline Issues Statement

Expressing displeasure over the performance of the mechanical department, the commissioner ordered that November salaries of concerned officials be withheld until improvements are made.

Commissioner authorised to issue order

In compliance with the High Court s directive, commissioner Jain revoked the previously delegated tree-officer powers from additional commissioners. Henceforth, permissions related to tree cutting or pruning will be issued only by the BMC commissioner herself.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Illicit Liquor Worth ₹1.20 Crore Seized, One Held

Bhopal News: Illicit Liquor Worth ₹1.20 Crore Seized, One Held

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Had Planned Trip To Northeast; Raja's Brother Vipin Raghuvanshi...

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Had Planned Trip To Northeast; Raja's Brother Vipin Raghuvanshi...

Bhopal News: Unauthorised Tree Cutting May Lead To Jail , Warns BMC Commissioner

Bhopal News: Unauthorised Tree Cutting May Lead To Jail , Warns BMC Commissioner

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Dow Chemical Says It Did Not Exist When Gas Tragedy Occurred

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Dow Chemical Says It Did Not Exist When Gas Tragedy Occurred

MP News: Gwalior High Court Summons Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav, Collector Ruchika Chauhan

MP News: Gwalior High Court Summons Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav, Collector Ruchika Chauhan