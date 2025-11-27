Bhopal News: Unauthorised Tree Cutting May Lead To Jail , Warns BMC Commissioner |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has warned of action against negligence in civic works and unauthorized tree cutting in the city.

The commissioner during a departmental review meeting at the ISBT municipal office on Thursday, expressed concern over unauthorized cutting of trees and warned that anyone found cutting trees without permission may face strict penal action, including imprisonment.

Commissioner suspended the in-charge Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) and Sub-Engineer (Mechanical) of Zone 18 with immediate effect for unsatisfactory responses and poor-quality road work under the CM Infra project in Kolar area. A show-cause notice has also been issued to Executive Engineer S.K. Rajesh.

Commissioner Jain instructed the Superintendent Engineer to conduct core-cutting tests to assess the quality of the newly constructed CC road. Photos confirming potholes and damaged patches on the road built in June 2025 prompted this firm action.

Expressing displeasure over the performance of the mechanical department, the commissioner ordered that November salaries of concerned officials be withheld until improvements are made.

Commissioner authorised to issue order

In compliance with the High Court s directive, commissioner Jain revoked the previously delegated tree-officer powers from additional commissioners. Henceforth, permissions related to tree cutting or pruning will be issued only by the BMC commissioner herself.