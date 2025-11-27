 Bhopal News: Illicit Liquor Worth ₹1.20 Crore Seized, One Held
Khajuri Sadak police on Thursday seized a major consignment of illicit liquor worth Rs 1.20 crore and arrested one person during night patrolling in Bhopal. Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said that the action followed a tip-off about a truck carrying a large quantity of illicit English liquor towards Indore.

Updated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Khajuri Sadak police on Thursday seized a major consignment of illicit liquor worth Rs 1.20 crore and arrested one person during night patrolling in Bhopal.

Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said that the action followed a tip-off about a truck carrying a large quantity of illicit English liquor towards Indore. Acting swiftly, the police intercepted the vehicle near the Khajuri Sadak police station and detained the driver.

During questioning, the driver identified himself as Jakir Sheikh (50), resident of Bhanwarkuan, Indore, and admitted that he had loaded the liquor cartons near Skyland Garden and was transporting them to Indore.

He failed to present any authorised papers and instead showed forged documents. The truck was brought to the station and was found fully loaded with liquor cartons. In total, about 1,200 cartons containing 10,592 litres of branded English liquor were recovered.

The seized liquor is valued at approximately Rs 1.20 crore, while the truck is valued at around Rs 40 lakh, bringing the total seizure to Rs 1.60 crore.

A case under the Excise Act has been registered and further investigations were underway, officials added.

