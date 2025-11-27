Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Dow Chemical Says It Did Not Exist When Gas Tragedy Occurred

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Pleas Seeking Dow Chemical To Be Made Accused Posted To Jan 6 | AFP/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dow Chemical argued in court that it had not committed any crime, as it acquired Union Carbide 17 years after the Bhopal gas disaster. A hearing was held on Thursday in the District Court to determine criminal responsibility of Dow Chemical, the company that later took over Union Carbide.

During proceedings in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Hemlata Ahirwar, Dow Chemical lawyers stated that the Union Carbide factory gas accident occurred in 1984. Nearly three years later, police filed a chargesheet in the District Court naming 11 accused. Dow Chemical was not among them, as it did not exist in India at the time. The notice sent to Dow Chemical is only a show-cause notice.

Lawyers emphasised that Dow Chemical is neither an accused nor a witness. The notice arises solely because the company merged with Union Carbide, whose officials are absconding, and authorities are demanding its appearance.

They questioned why Dow Chemical was served a notice and how it could compel Union Carbide to appear in court. Since Dow Chemical came into existence 17 years after the incident, lawyers argued, the case cannot proceed against the company.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 18.