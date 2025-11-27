 Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Dow Chemical Says It Did Not Exist When Gas Tragedy Occurred
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Gas Tragedy: Dow Chemical Says It Did Not Exist When Gas Tragedy Occurred

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Dow Chemical Says It Did Not Exist When Gas Tragedy Occurred

Dow Chemical argued in court that it had not committed any crime, as it acquired Union Carbide 17 years after the Bhopal gas disaster. A hearing was held on Thursday in the District Court to determine criminal responsibility of Dow Chemical, the company that later took over Union Carbide.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Pleas Seeking Dow Chemical To Be Made Accused Posted To Jan 6 | AFP/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dow Chemical argued in court that it had not committed any crime, as it acquired Union Carbide 17 years after the Bhopal gas disaster. A hearing was held on Thursday in the District Court to determine criminal responsibility of Dow Chemical, the company that later took over Union Carbide.

During proceedings in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Hemlata Ahirwar, Dow Chemical lawyers stated that the Union Carbide factory gas accident occurred in 1984. Nearly three years later, police filed a chargesheet in the District Court naming 11 accused. Dow Chemical was not among them, as it did not exist in India at the time. The notice sent to Dow Chemical is only a show-cause notice.

Read Also
MP News: Gwalior High Court Summons Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav, Collector Ruchika Chauhan
article-image

Lawyers emphasised that Dow Chemical is neither an accused nor a witness. The notice arises solely because the company merged with Union Carbide, whose officials are absconding, and authorities are demanding its appearance.

They questioned why Dow Chemical was served a notice and how it could compel Union Carbide to appear in court. Since Dow Chemical came into existence 17 years after the incident, lawyers argued, the case cannot proceed against the company.

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 27: ngad Uncovers Ranvijay's True Intention
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 27: ngad Uncovers Ranvijay's True Intention
Mumbai NGO Provides Prosthetic Limbs To Injured Cows Hit In Road Accidents
Mumbai NGO Provides Prosthetic Limbs To Injured Cows Hit In Road Accidents
Air India Flight AI 2939 Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi After Smoke Alert In Cargo Hold
Air India Flight AI 2939 Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi After Smoke Alert In Cargo Hold
Credence Clinches RCTC Trophy In Nail-Biting Finish
Credence Clinches RCTC Trophy In Nail-Biting Finish

The next hearing is scheduled for December 18.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Illicit Liquor Worth ₹1.20 Crore Seized, One Held

Bhopal News: Illicit Liquor Worth ₹1.20 Crore Seized, One Held

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Had Planned Trip To Northeast; Raja's Brother Vipin Raghuvanshi...

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Had Planned Trip To Northeast; Raja's Brother Vipin Raghuvanshi...

Bhopal News: Unauthorised Tree Cutting May Lead To Jail , Warns BMC Commissioner

Bhopal News: Unauthorised Tree Cutting May Lead To Jail , Warns BMC Commissioner

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Dow Chemical Says It Did Not Exist When Gas Tragedy Occurred

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Dow Chemical Says It Did Not Exist When Gas Tragedy Occurred

MP News: Gwalior High Court Summons Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav, Collector Ruchika Chauhan

MP News: Gwalior High Court Summons Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav, Collector Ruchika Chauhan