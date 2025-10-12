Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing, JDU & BJP To Contest On 101 Seats Each; Alliance Backs Nitish Kumar For CM - Check Details

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing, JDU & BJP To Contest On 101 Seats Each | X

Patna (Bihar), October 12: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has completed its seat-sharing talks in a cordial atmosphere. As per the final agreement, JDU and BJP will contest 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) 29 seats, RLM 6 seats and HAM 6 seats.

JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha shared the development on his official social media account. He said that all NDA partners and workers have welcomed the decision with unity and enthusiasm, vowing to secure a strong majority and make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister once again.

He tweeted, "We NDA colleagues have completed the distribution of seats in a cordial atmosphere. Leaders and worker comrades of all NDA parties welcome this with joy and are resolved and united to make Chief Minister @NitishKumarji the Chief Minister again with a massive majority. Bihar is ready, NDA government again."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bihar on Wednesday (October 15). PM Modi said, "Our dedicated workers have geared up with full energy for the victory of BJP-NDA in Bihar. Interacting with such dedicated workers always provides new inspiration. On October 15, I will get the opportunity to directly interact with such workers. My request is... all of you join the 'My Booth is the Strongest' campaign and share your suggestions today itself. I will also directly discuss with some selected workers on their suggestions."

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results to be declared on November 14, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Voting will take place for all 243 assembly constituencies, with 121 seats going to polls in the first phase and 122 in the second.

A party or alliance needs at least 122 seats to secure a majority and form the government. The upcoming polls are set to witness a tough contest between the NDA alliance, which finalised its seat-sharing deal today, and the opposition Mahagathbandhan, along with new players like Jan Suraaj making their presence felt.