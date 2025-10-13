 Indore News: IMC To Deploy Engineers At Contractor Plants For Quality Checks
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: IMC To Deploy Engineers At Contractor Plants For Quality Checks

Indore News: IMC To Deploy Engineers At Contractor Plants For Quality Checks

Materials that meet quality standards will be transported for use in road repairs

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: IMC To Deploy Engineers At Contractor Plants For Quality Checks |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a move aimed at improving the quality of patchwork and asphalt resurfacing of city roads, Indore Municipal Corporation will now deploy its engineers directly at the plants of contracted agencies to carry out on-site quality checks of road construction materials before they are sent to project sites.

Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, during an early morning inspection on Sunday, visited Jai Bajrang Stone Crusher Bitumen Plant located near Dhuneri village on Depalpur Road. He was accompanied by additional commissioners Rohit Sisonia, Arth Jain, Abhay Rajnangavkar and other departmental officials.

During the inspection, Yadav instructed that hot-mix materials used in patchwork and asphalting must undergo strict quality checks at the plant itself. Only materials that meet quality standards should be transported for use in road repairs. To ensure better quality of patchwork and asphalting, it's essential that the material dispatched from the plant is of the highest standard, he stated.

He said that monitoring quality at the plant can ensure over 80 per cent of the desired quality in road works. The commissioner ordered the deployment of municipal engineers at all such plants to ensure continuous quality verification.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Implements Festive Season Crowd Management Measures Across Major Stations; Check Details
Western Railway Implements Festive Season Crowd Management Measures Across Major Stations; Check Details
Mumbai: Jains Donate ₹1.38 Crore To 141 Flood-Hit Gaushalas Across Maharashtra
Mumbai: Jains Donate ₹1.38 Crore To 141 Flood-Hit Gaushalas Across Maharashtra
Mumbai Crime News : 48-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Two Brothers After Neighbourhood Dispute In Worli
Mumbai Crime News : 48-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Two Brothers After Neighbourhood Dispute In Worli
Mumbai Administers Polio Drops To Over 5.5 Lakh Children In Sub-National Pulse Polio Campaign
Mumbai Administers Polio Drops To Over 5.5 Lakh Children In Sub-National Pulse Polio Campaign
Read Also
Bhopal News: AIIMS Issues Eye Safety Advisory For Diwali; Wash, Don’t Rub, Eyes If Dust Or Debris...
article-image

Yadav also issued directives to ensure that raw materials used in road works, particularly the bitumen and stone chips (churi), contain minimal dust and adhere to temperature and material specifications. He instructed that sieving equipment be used to eliminate excess dust and that only high-quality gravel be used. He also directed that these parameters be included as conditions in upcoming tenders.

Later, the commissioner visited another plant operated by Anant Agrawal of Jai Bajrang Stone Crusher, located near Rangwasa village. Upon checking the quality of stone chips, it was found that the sample collected from the site did not meet the required standards.

The commissioner ordered penalty proceedings against the agency if poor quality was confirmed upon testing. Besides, he instructed that the substandard raw material not be used in any patchwork or asphalting works.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Justice System Must Evolve In Keeping With Digital Era, Says MP HC Chief Justice...

Indore News: Justice System Must Evolve In Keeping With Digital Era, Says MP HC Chief Justice...

Indore News: Prime Accused, 3 Others Held For Shooting At Property Dealer

Indore News: Prime Accused, 3 Others Held For Shooting At Property Dealer

Indore News: IMC To Deploy Engineers At Contractor Plants For Quality Checks

Indore News: IMC To Deploy Engineers At Contractor Plants For Quality Checks

Overheard In Bhopal: Opportunity In Adversity, Plan For Deputation, Anxious About Transfer & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Opportunity In Adversity, Plan For Deputation, Anxious About Transfer & More

Big Data, Small Steps: IIM Indore Cracks The Code To Smarter Manufacturing

Big Data, Small Steps: IIM Indore Cracks The Code To Smarter Manufacturing