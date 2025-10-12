Bhopal News: AIIMS Issues Eye Safety Advisory For Diwali; Wash, Don’t Rub, Eyes If Dust Or Debris Enters | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has advised citizens to take proper precautions to protect their eyes during Diwali celebrations. The institute noted that eye injuries caused by dust, particles or fireworks are common during the festival and can lead to serious damage if not treated promptly. It stressed that awareness and timely care can help ensure a safe and accident-free celebration.

What to do if injury occurs

Rinse eyes immediately: If dust or small particles enter the eye, wash gently with clean water. Do not rub the eyes, as it can worsen the injury.

Protect the injured eye: If pain is severe or the injury appears serious, lightly cover the eye with a clean cloth or bandage. Avoid pressure or hard contact.

Safety tips

Wear eye protection: Use safety glasses while lighting or watching fireworks.

Avoid smoke and glare: In case of irritation or foreign particles, wash with clean water and consult a doctor.

Maintain hygiene: Wash hands and face thoroughly after handling fireworks and avoid thick smoke.

Keep distance: Step back immediately after lighting crackers to prevent sudden exposure to sparks or explosions.