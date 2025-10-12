 Bhopal News: AIIMS Issues Eye Safety Advisory For Diwali; Wash, Don’t Rub, Eyes If Dust Or Debris Enters
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: AIIMS Issues Eye Safety Advisory For Diwali; Wash, Don’t Rub, Eyes If Dust Or Debris Enters

Bhopal News: AIIMS Issues Eye Safety Advisory For Diwali; Wash, Don’t Rub, Eyes If Dust Or Debris Enters

The institute noted that eye injuries caused by dust, particles or fireworks are common during the festival

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: AIIMS Issues Eye Safety Advisory For Diwali; Wash, Don’t Rub, Eyes If Dust Or Debris Enters | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has advised citizens to take proper precautions to protect their eyes during Diwali celebrations. The institute noted that eye injuries caused by dust, particles or fireworks are common during the festival and can lead to serious damage if not treated promptly. It stressed that awareness and timely care can help ensure a safe and accident-free celebration.

What to do if injury occurs

Rinse eyes immediately: If dust or small particles enter the eye, wash gently with clean water. Do not rub the eyes, as it can worsen the injury.

Protect the injured eye: If pain is severe or the injury appears serious, lightly cover the eye with a clean cloth or bandage. Avoid pressure or hard contact.

FPJ Shorts
NDA Finalizes Bihar Seat-Sharing: BJP, JD(U) To Contest 101 Seats Each, LJP Gets 29
NDA Finalizes Bihar Seat-Sharing: BJP, JD(U) To Contest 101 Seats Each, LJP Gets 29
Viral VIDEO: Man Strips, Urinates On Sacred Altar At St Peter’s Basilica In Front Of Worshippers & Tourists In Vatican City; Caught
Viral VIDEO: Man Strips, Urinates On Sacred Altar At St Peter’s Basilica In Front Of Worshippers & Tourists In Vatican City; Caught
ICC Women's World Cup, IND W Vs AUS W: Alyssa Healy's Century Powers Australia To 3-Wicket Win Over India At Visakhapatnam 
ICC Women's World Cup, IND W Vs AUS W: Alyssa Healy's Century Powers Australia To 3-Wicket Win Over India At Visakhapatnam 
Durgapur Student Rape Case: 3 Arrested, 2 Still On The Run - VIDEO
Durgapur Student Rape Case: 3 Arrested, 2 Still On The Run - VIDEO
Read Also
MP News: Hospital Staff Slapped, Thrashed For Stopping Visitors From Using Reserved Lift In...
article-image

Safety tips

Wear eye protection: Use safety glasses while lighting or watching fireworks.

Avoid smoke and glare: In case of irritation or foreign particles, wash with clean water and consult a doctor.

Maintain hygiene: Wash hands and face thoroughly after handling fireworks and avoid thick smoke.

Keep distance: Step back immediately after lighting crackers to prevent sudden exposure to sparks or explosions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: AIIMS Issues Eye Safety Advisory For Diwali; Wash, Don’t Rub, Eyes If Dust Or Debris...

Bhopal News: AIIMS Issues Eye Safety Advisory For Diwali; Wash, Don’t Rub, Eyes If Dust Or Debris...

MP News: Firecracker Market Slows Amid Tighter Curbs, Warehouse Crunch; Dependence On Other States...

MP News: Firecracker Market Slows Amid Tighter Curbs, Warehouse Crunch; Dependence On Other States...

MP News: The State Is A Nursery Of Talent, Says Actor Gajraj Rao On Day 2 Of Travel Mart 2025

MP News: The State Is A Nursery Of Talent, Says Actor Gajraj Rao On Day 2 Of Travel Mart 2025

Bhopal News: Aishbag Police Arrests ₹10,000 Rewarded Criminal

Bhopal News: Aishbag Police Arrests ₹10,000 Rewarded Criminal

Bhopal News: SAF Struggling With 4,000 Vacant Posts, Operations Hit

Bhopal News: SAF Struggling With 4,000 Vacant Posts, Operations Hit