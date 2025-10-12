MP News: Hospital Staff Slapped, Thrashed For Stopping Visitors From Using Reserved Lift In Chhatarpur; FIR Registered | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly assaulted hospital staff at the Chhatarpur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon after being stopped from using a lift reserved for medical staff.

The incident occurred around 2 pm under the City Kotwali police station area.

According to information, the district hospital has a separate lift near the emergency ward meant exclusively for staff use and it usually remains closed.

There are 4 other lifts for patients and visitors. However, due to management negligence, the staff lift near the emergency area is often misused, which leads to frequent disputes.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing a man trying to take a patient inside the staff lift despite being stopped by a hospital guard. When the guard objected, the man reportedly pushed and threatened him.

#WATCH | Hospital Staff Hit For Stopping Visitors From Using Lift Reserved For Staff In Chhatarpur #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/izYh4TJ6Xd — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 12, 2025

Later, when the guard was leaving for home, the same man allegedly attacked him near the blood bank. He allegedly slapped and beat him with kicks and punches.

The victim, lift operator Ashish Dwivedi, said he had politely asked the man to use another lift, but the man got angry, slapped him, and began beating him.

“He claimed to be associated with MLA Pateria and even threatened to kill me,” Dwivedi alleged.

After the assault, hospital staff submitted a written complaint to City Kotwali police demanding action.

When contacted, CMHO Dr. RP Gupta said he had not yet received any information about the incident. City Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Dangi also stated that he was unaware of the case and would look into it.