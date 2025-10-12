 MP News: Hospital Staff Slapped, Thrashed For Stopping Visitors From Using Reserved Lift In Chhatarpur; FIR Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Hospital Staff Slapped, Thrashed For Stopping Visitors From Using Reserved Lift In Chhatarpur; FIR Registered

MP News: Hospital Staff Slapped, Thrashed For Stopping Visitors From Using Reserved Lift In Chhatarpur; FIR Registered

According to information, the district hospital has a separate lift near the emergency ward meant exclusively for staff use and it usually remains closed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Hospital Staff Slapped, Thrashed For Stopping Visitors From Using Reserved Lift In Chhatarpur; FIR Registered | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly assaulted hospital staff at the Chhatarpur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon after being stopped from using a lift reserved for medical staff. 

The incident occurred around 2 pm under the City Kotwali police station area.

According to information, the district hospital has a separate lift near the emergency ward meant exclusively for staff use and it usually remains closed. 

There are 4 other lifts for patients and visitors. However, due to management negligence, the staff lift near the emergency area is often misused, which leads to frequent disputes.

FPJ Shorts
Virar-Dahanu Local Halted After Power Failure, Passengers Stranded For Over 30 Minutes
Virar-Dahanu Local Halted After Power Failure, Passengers Stranded For Over 30 Minutes
China Slams US Over 100% Tariffs, Accuses Washington Of ‘Double Standards’
China Slams US Over 100% Tariffs, Accuses Washington Of ‘Double Standards’
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Give ₹50,000 Per Acre To Farmers, Not False Promises,’ Uddhav Thackeray Tells Maharashtra Government
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Give ₹50,000 Per Acre To Farmers, Not False Promises,’ Uddhav Thackeray Tells Maharashtra Government
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing a man trying to take a patient inside the staff lift despite being stopped by a hospital guard. When the guard objected, the man reportedly pushed and threatened him.

Later, when the guard was leaving for home, the same man allegedly attacked him near the blood bank. He allegedly slapped and beat him with kicks and punches.

The victim, lift operator Ashish Dwivedi, said he had politely asked the man to use another lift, but the man got angry, slapped him, and began beating him.

“He claimed to be associated with MLA Pateria and even threatened to kill me,” Dwivedi alleged.

After the assault, hospital staff submitted a written complaint to City Kotwali police demanding action.

When contacted, CMHO Dr. RP Gupta said he had not yet received any information about the incident. City Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Dangi also stated that he was unaware of the case and would look into it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Woman Wanted In ₹51 Lakh Cyber Fraud Held By RPF At Itarsi

MP News: Woman Wanted In ₹51 Lakh Cyber Fraud Held By RPF At Itarsi

MP News: Hospital Staff Slapped, Thrashed For Stopping Visitors From Using Reserved Lift In...

MP News: Hospital Staff Slapped, Thrashed For Stopping Visitors From Using Reserved Lift In...

MP News: 61-Year-Old Police Constable Killed In Road Accident In Jabalpur

MP News: 61-Year-Old Police Constable Killed In Road Accident In Jabalpur

MP News: Ujjain Farmers Hold Tractor Rally To Thank CM Mohan Yadav For Bhavantar Compensation On...

MP News: Ujjain Farmers Hold Tractor Rally To Thank CM Mohan Yadav For Bhavantar Compensation On...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,541 Crore To 1.26 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries In Sheopur;...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,541 Crore To 1.26 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries In Sheopur;...