 MP News: 61-Year-Old Police Constable Killed In Road Accident In Jabalpur
According to information, Ramesh Jatav was crossing the road when a high-speed car hit him forcefully, leaving him critically injured.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A senior police constable, Ramesh Jatav (61), posted at Gohalpur police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, died in a tragic road accident on Sunday afternoon. 

The incident occurred around 3 pm near Delight Talkies.

According to information, Ramesh Jatav was crossing the road when a high-speed car hit him forcefully, leaving him critically injured. 

Locals rushed him to Omega City Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The news of his death sent shockwaves through the police department.

Officials and staff present at the scene said, “After receiving the information, CSP Gohalpur Madhur Pateria, TI Gohalpur Ritesh Pandey, TI Omti Rajpal Baghel, TI Civil Line Anup Namdev, and a large police team reached the site.” 

They inspected the spot and began investigating the entire scene. 

Ramesh Jatav was known among colleagues as an honest, calm and dedicated police officer. His sudden death has left his family and fellow officers in deep shock.

At present, the police have registered a case against the car driver. 

Further investigation is underway.

