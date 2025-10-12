 Bhopal News: Conman Posing As Bank Official Dupes Man Of ₹1.43 Lakh
Cyber cell, tracked the mobile numbers and bank accounts used in the crime

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
Bhopal News: Conman Posing As Bank Official Dupes Man Of ₹1.43 Lakh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fraudster posing as a bank official duped a man here of Rs 1.43 lakh. Acting on the complaint of the victim Raja Rajput, the Bagsewania police have registered a case against the main accused Prashant and his associates Rohan and Rajendra.

In-charge Bagsewania police station Amit Soni said Raja had applied for a loan from a private bank after seeing an online advertisement. Prashant contacted him on phone around 10 days back, introducing himself as an official from the bank’s Baghmugalia branch. He collected documents from the victim online and initiated the loan process.

Prashant assured the victim that a loan of Rs 3.3 lakh had been approved and some final steps were pending before disbursement. On this pretext he tricked Raja into transferring Rs 1,43,715 from his bank account. When Raja realized he had been cheated and demanded his money back, the accused switched off his phone and disappeared.

When Raja visited the bank branch at Baghmugalia, officials informed him that no such loan had been sanctioned and that no employee named Prashant worked there.

Police said the suspect reportedly took money through online transactions and with the help of the cyber cell, they were tracing the mobile numbers and bank accounts used in the crime.

