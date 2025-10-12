 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches Pulse Polio Drive In 18 Districts; 39.19 Lakh Kids To Be Vaccinated
Over 64,000 personnel will administer polio drops at more than 24,000 Pulse Polio booths

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:46 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that polio vaccine not only safeguarded a child for life but also formed the foundation of a healthy, strong and self-reliant nation. Appealing to all parents, he said that no child should be left without protection of the polio vaccine.

The chief minister inaugurated the three-day Pulse Polio Immunization Campaign (October 12-14) on Sunday morning at CM House by administering polio drops to 12 children, marking the formal launch of the drive.

Under the campaign launched on Sunday, polio drops will be administered to children from October 12 to 14 in 18 districts including Anuppur, Betul, Bhind, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Datia, Dewas, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Katni, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandla, Mandsaur, Morena, Narsinghpur and Neemuch.

He said that during this three-day campaign, over 64,000 personnel will administer polio drops at more than 24,000 Pulse Polio booths. Additionally, teams will go door-to-door to ensure that every child receives the vaccine and remains safe and healthy throughout life.

Over 39.19 lakh children in the targeted age group across these 18 selected districts will be given the polio vaccine. Yadav said that the fight against polio would succeed only if every parent ensured their child received two essential drops each time.

Madhya Pradesh is moving ahead in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a healthy and strong India, Yadav said. Public participation is the greatest strength of this campaign. Yadav said with collective effort, Madhya Pradesh would soon become polio-free.

