 MP News: Ujjain Farmers Hold Tractor Rally To Thank CM Mohan Yadav For Bhavantar Compensation On Soybean
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
MP News: Ujjain Farmers Hold Tractor Rally To Thank CM Mohan Yadav For Bhavantar Compensation On Soybean | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain took out a tractor rally on Sunday to thank Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for announcing ‘Bhavantar compensation’ on kharif soybean crops. 

The rally was organised at the Krishi Upaj Mandi premises and moved through various city routes before concluding at the Dussehra Ground, where a public meeting was held.

Hundreds of farmers from different villages participated in the rally. They expressed gratitude for the state government’s decision to provide price difference support under the Bhavantar scheme. 

The CM recently announced that farmers will receive compensation for the gap between the market price and MSP (₹5,328 per quintal) of soybean. Farmers hailed the move as a historic decision that will strengthen them financially.

Farmers receive Diwali gifts

Speaking at the event, Minister Indersingh Parmar said the state government acted swiftly to assess crop losses and transferred compensation to farmers’ accounts before Diwali. He added that the Bhavantar scheme will ensure farmers get fair value for their hard work.

Minister Gautam Tetwal highlighted that the GST reduction by the Central Government has helped farmers save money on farm equipment and tractors. 

BJP District President Rajesh Dhakad stated that both the Central and State Governments are committed to farmers’ welfare and urged farmers to counter misinformation spread by the opposition.

Under the Bhavantar scheme, if farmers sell their crops below the Minimum Support Price, the state government compensates them for the difference, ensuring they receive full value for their produce.

Farmers at the event thanked CM Mohan Yadav for providing relief during difficult times and appreciated his immediate action to support those affected by crop losses.

