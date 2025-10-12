 MP Tragic: Farmer Consumes Poison Over Crop Failure & Debt In Mahidpur; Second Incident In A Week
Along with farming, Dinesh managed market transactions and loans. This allegedly, added to his financial and mental stress.

Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old farmer from Khajuria Mansoor village under Mahidpur tehsil took his own life by consuming poison. It is said, he was distressed by poor crop yield and mounting debt.

This is the second farmer suicide in a week in the Mahidpur area, after Ram Singh from Bagla village also died under similar circumstances.

Farmer Dinesh Sharma’s family owned about 3.5 bighas of land, but this year’s soybean harvest was very low, yielding less than 4 quintals.

His younger brother, Ashok Sharma, said that despite reassuring him about relief funds and future help, Dinesh remained worried.

On the day of the incident, Dinesh had gone to Mahidpur with relief documents and, after returning home, consumed poison.

Dinesh was immediately taken to the Government Hospital in Mahidpur and then referred to Ujjain for treatment but passed away on Saturday.

Revenue department officials visited the scene, but attempts to contact SDM Ajay Hatt and Tehsildar Santosh Pal were unsuccessful.

The two deaths in the area have caused fear and sorrow among the local farming community.

The incident calls for the immediate redressal of farmers’ grievances in the state.

