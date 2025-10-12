MP News: Woman Wanted In ₹51 Lakh Cyber Fraud Held By RPF At Itarsi | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a woman accused in a cyber fraud case registered under the IT Act.

The case was reported from berth number 40, coach A-2, of train number 07075 Hyderabad-Gorakhpur Special, based on a photograph received by the authorities.

Upon questioning, the woman identified herself as a resident of Kala Chowki, Mumbai.

She was then safely detained at the RPF Post, Itarsi, and the Eluru Police Station was informed.

On October 12, Sub Inspector BMV Raja from Eluru Police Station, Andhra Pradesh along with his team appeared at Resub Post Itarsi and lodged the FIR registered at the police station under the IT Act in a cyber fraud case of Rs 51 lakh.

Later, the said woman was handed over in a safe condition in the presence of witnesses and RPF and GRP.

Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria said that Bhopal Railway Division is working diligently towards the safety of passengers.

The Railway Administration is playing an active role in preventing crimes in trains and railway premises.