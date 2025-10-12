MP News: Kingpin Among 3 Operators Arrested In Seoni Hawala Loot Case; Action Awaits Suspended Cops As Probe On | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Seoni police have arrested three hawala operators in connection with the case involving the alleged loot of Rs 1.45 crore by 10 police personnel, including the SDOP, said officials on Sunday. The police personnel were later suspended.

Last week, during a routine vehicle check, the police staff of Bandol police station of Seoni district stopped a car in the Siladehi forest area. During the search, they found Rs 2.96 crore in cash, which was being transported from Katni in MP to Jalna in Maharashtra.

Instead of seizing the cash, the personnel beat up the driver, chased him away, and tried to usurp it, police said. The police team also did not keep their seniors informed about the hawala money.

Jabalpur IG Pramod Verma said that the ASP is investigating the case, and further action will be taken against the suspended personnel after the report.

Seoni SP Sunil Kumar Mehta said that the money belonged to illegal betting, and the kingpin of the racket, Sohanlal Parmar, who hails from Maharashtra, is among those arrested.

He also said that disciplinary action will be taken against the errant police personnel as they neither adopted the procedure nor informed their seniors.

What blew the lid off

Police personnel found Rs 2.96 crore in cash, of which they kept Rs 1.45 crore while handing over the remaining to the driver and asking him to leave.

Since the alleged kingpin wanted to know what happened to his money, he approached the police and filed a complaint. Later, he also got booked for his alleged involvement in hawala transactions.