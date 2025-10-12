Bhopal News: SAF Struggling With 4,000 Vacant Posts, Operations Hit | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Armed Force (SAF), state’s second-largest police wing after the district police, is facing an acute manpower shortage that is affecting its operations and response during law-and-order situations.

Against a sanctioned strength of 23,899, the SAF currently has only 19,713 personnel, leaving 4,136 posts vacant. The shortage has forced existing staff to work extended hours without regular leave. Despite repeated representations, the vacancies remain unfilled.

Why the crisis

Unlike the district police, SAF personnel are required to stay within battalion lines, away from families, and are posted in remote or sensitive areas. They are deployed for long stretches during VIP movements, election duties, disasters and inter-state operations.

District police staff can return home after duty hours, but SAF members cannot leave without permission. This often pushes recruits to seek transfers to district postings.

Recruitment gap

Around 1,000 posts in the SAF remain vacant even after the 2023 Police Selection Recruitment Examination. Of 2,600 candidates allotted to the SAF, only 1,610 joined for training. The rest either did not report or opted for other postings.Officials hope that upcoming Police Constable Recruitment Exam will bring in at least 2,500 new constables next year.

IG, SAF, Irshad Wali said, “There are approximately 4,000 vacant posts, most of them constables. Around 1,000 selected candidates have not joined. Preparations are underway to fill these posts from the waiting list.”