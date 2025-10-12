MP News: 5 Years From Now, State Will Lead India In Tourism Says IATO Chief

MP News: 5 Years From Now, MP Will Lead India In Tourism Says IATO Chief | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the next five years, Madhya Pradesh will be among India’s leading tourist destinations, said Ravi Gosain, President of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO). He described the state as “relatively unspoilt and untouched,” noting that the tourism industry, like any other, needs fresh destinations to sustain interest and growth.

Speaking on the sidelines of Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM) on Sunday, Gosain told FP industry cannot continue to rely indefinitely on Rajasthan, Kerala and Taj Mahal. “We need new destinations, and Madhya Pradesh has them,” he said.

He recalled that a decade ago, the state had very little visibility among tourists. “Khajuraho, Orchha and Kanha-Bandhavgarh were the only places people knew, and many didn’t even realise Khajuraho is in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

According to him, every state has its own identity, and Madhya Pradesh’s strength lies in its forests and tribal culture. “At the international level, the state should promote its wildlife, forests, tribal life, culture and heritage. For domestic travellers, spiritual destinations like Ujjain and Maihar can draw visitors,” he said.

Gosain praised the television commercial produced by the state government featuring musician Anoushka Shankar, calling it “awesome and artistically made.” He also lauded the government’s enthusiasm for developing tourism sector, crediting the chief minister and officials for their commitment and introduction of the Marketing Development Assistance scheme for stakeholders.

He emphasised the need for consistency and continuity in promotion. “Events like the Travel Mart must be organised every year, and each time at least half the delegates should be new. Only then can we expect visible results within two or three years,” he said.