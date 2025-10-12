 MP News: 5 Years From Now, State Will Lead India In Tourism Says IATO Chief
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 5 Years From Now, State Will Lead India In Tourism Says IATO Chief

MP News: 5 Years From Now, State Will Lead India In Tourism Says IATO Chief

With wildlife and tribal heritage as its strength, the state offers new destinations beyond Kerala, Rajasthan and Taj Mahal, says Ravi Gosain

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 5 Years From Now, MP Will Lead India In Tourism Says IATO Chief | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the next five years, Madhya Pradesh will be among India’s leading tourist destinations, said Ravi Gosain, President of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO). He described the state as “relatively unspoilt and untouched,” noting that the tourism industry, like any other, needs fresh destinations to sustain interest and growth.

Speaking on the sidelines of Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM) on Sunday, Gosain told FP industry cannot continue to rely indefinitely on Rajasthan, Kerala and Taj Mahal. “We need new destinations, and Madhya Pradesh has them,” he said.

He recalled that a decade ago, the state had very little visibility among tourists. “Khajuraho, Orchha and Kanha-Bandhavgarh were the only places people knew, and many didn’t even realise Khajuraho is in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Read Also
MP News: Ujjain Farmers Hold Tractor Rally To Thank CM Mohan Yadav For Bhavantar Compensation On...
article-image

According to him, every state has its own identity, and Madhya Pradesh’s strength lies in its forests and tribal culture. “At the international level, the state should promote its wildlife, forests, tribal life, culture and heritage. For domestic travellers, spiritual destinations like Ujjain and Maihar can draw visitors,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Farah Khan Makes Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow Dance To Shah Rukh Khan's Song Om Shanti Om - Watch Viral Video
Farah Khan Makes Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow Dance To Shah Rukh Khan's Song Om Shanti Om - Watch Viral Video
Congress Leaders Priyank Kharge Demand Ban On RSS Activities In Karnataka Ahead Of Founders’ Day - VIDEO
Congress Leaders Priyank Kharge Demand Ban On RSS Activities In Karnataka Ahead Of Founders’ Day - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Woman Attacked By Stray Dog In Borivali’s Old MHB Colony; Video
Mumbai News: Woman Attacked By Stray Dog In Borivali’s Old MHB Colony; Video
NDA Finalizes Bihar Seat-Sharing: BJP, JD(U) To Contest 101 Seats Each, LJP Gets 29
NDA Finalizes Bihar Seat-Sharing: BJP, JD(U) To Contest 101 Seats Each, LJP Gets 29

Gosain praised the television commercial produced by the state government featuring musician Anoushka Shankar, calling it “awesome and artistically made.” He also lauded the government’s enthusiasm for developing tourism sector, crediting the chief minister and officials for their commitment and introduction of the Marketing Development Assistance scheme for stakeholders.

He emphasised the need for consistency and continuity in promotion. “Events like the Travel Mart must be organised every year, and each time at least half the delegates should be new. Only then can we expect visible results within two or three years,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: After Chhindwara, 110 Bottles Of Coldrif Found In Seoni

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: After Chhindwara, 110 Bottles Of Coldrif Found In Seoni

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches Pulse Polio Drive In 18 Districts; 39.19 Lakh Kids To Be Vaccinated

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches Pulse Polio Drive In 18 Districts; 39.19 Lakh Kids To Be Vaccinated

Bhopal News: AIIMS Issues Eye Safety Advisory For Diwali; Wash, Don’t Rub, Eyes If Dust Or Debris...

Bhopal News: AIIMS Issues Eye Safety Advisory For Diwali; Wash, Don’t Rub, Eyes If Dust Or Debris...

MP News: Firecracker Market Slows Amid Tighter Curbs, Warehouse Crunch; Dependence On Other States...

MP News: Firecracker Market Slows Amid Tighter Curbs, Warehouse Crunch; Dependence On Other States...

MP News: The State Is A Nursery Of Talent, Says Actor Gajraj Rao On Day 2 Of Travel Mart 2025

MP News: The State Is A Nursery Of Talent, Says Actor Gajraj Rao On Day 2 Of Travel Mart 2025