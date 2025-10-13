 Indore News: Over 30k Young Swayamsevaks Takes Out Path Sanchalan
Indore News: Over 30k Young Swayamsevaks Takes Out Path Sanchalan

Preparations for the event began nearly a month in advance, with volunteer registration

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 12:50 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of young Swayamsevaks (volunteers) from RSS showcased discipline and coordination by taking part in route marches organised across urban and rural parts of Indore division.

This year’s celebration held special significance as it marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of RSS by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on Vijayadashami in 1925. As part of the centenary celebrations, RSS organised 45 ‘Bal Sanchalans’ (marches by young volunteers) — 35 in urban areas and 10 in rural areas of Indore.

More than 30,000 Swayamsevaks, aged between 10 and 18 years, participated in the marches. Dressed in full uniform, the young volunteers marched to the rhythm of ghosh (traditional band), demonstrating discipline, unity, and national spirit.

Preparations for the event began nearly a month in advance, with volunteer registration, uniform distribution, and branch-level activities. Over 20,000 households were contacted as part of the outreach, resulting in the preparation of more than 12,000 new uniforms for participants.

Special training camps were also conducted at selected locations for musical bands. Volunteers were trained in over 20 traditional compositions using a variety of musical instruments.

Before the marches began, speakers addressed Swayamsevaks and community members along the routes, delivering inspiring messages on topics such as the five key transformations (Panch Parivartan), the history and mission of RSS and the goals for the centenary year.

