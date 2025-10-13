Indore News: Prime Accused, 3 Others Held For Shooting At Property Dealer

Thane Crime: Firing In Ulhasnagar Over Family Dispute; One Injured By Gunshot, Another Attacked With Sword | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lasudia police on Saturday arrested the prime accused and his three accomplices involved in an attempt to murder case in which a property dealer was shot at in Mahalaxmi Nagar. The accused had thrown red chilli powder into the victim’s eyes and fired three bullets at him over a financial dispute.

According to police, on September 24, the victim Manoj Nagar (50), a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar, was returning home in his SUV car after closing his property office in Sai Shraddha Colony.

Near Mela Ground, a speeding white car coming from the wrong side rammed into his vehicle. When Nagar stepped out to confront the driver, one of the men in the car threw chilli powder into his eyes and another youth wearing a helmet opened fire, hitting him in both arms and the abdomen, causing him injuries.

During investigation, CCTV footage and technical inputs led the police to identify Vinay Rathore alias Sonu, a property dealer as the mastermind. He, along with Shubham Khedkar, Yuvraj alias Raj Baccha and Arvind Parmar planned the attack following disputes in joint property deals.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the four accused on Saturday on Bypass Road. The police seized a country-made pistol, a revolver and live cartridges from their possession.

The accused allegedly confessed that they conspired to kill Nagar to remove him from business competition. All four were carrying Rs 10,000 rewards on their arrest. A 15-year-old boy previously detained in the case had assisted them by throwing chilli powder during the attack.