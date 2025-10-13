Indore News: Justice System Must Evolve In Keeping With Digital Era, Says MP HC Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day international symposium of judges, jurists, and global experts concluded here on Sunday with an engaging exchange of ideas on the relationship between technology, law and global cooperation. The event brought together judges from the Supreme Court and various high courts, legal scholars and international experts who participated in multiple technical and conceptual sessions over two days.

Addressing the gathering, justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari of the Supreme Court highlighted the rapid progress in arbitration jurisprudence in India and the need to align it with international best practices. He appreciated the initiative of organizing such global symposia and said that discussions of this nature played a vital role in shaping the country’s legal evolution.

The valedictory session was held in the presence of chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh high court Sanjeev Sachdeva who emphasized that the justice system must evolve with the changing demands of the digital era.

He said that technology was not just an instrument, but a transformative force that was reshaping commerce, arbitration and justice itself. He reiterated the Madhya Pradesh high court’s commitment to making the judicial system flexible, inclusive and technologically advanced to meet the needs of a modern society.

The day began with a technical session on “India–Europe Arbitration Perspectives,” in which justice Maheshwari, solicitor general Tushar Mehta and Matthias Carlson Dinetz, senior advisor at the Danish Patent and Trademark Office, shared their insights on developing a balanced and efficient arbitration mechanism.

This was followed by a technical session on “Criminal Enforcement of Online Offences,” chaired by judge Petar Petrov of the Regional Court of Dimitrovgrad, Bulgaria. The session included thought-provoking discussions by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, chair professor at NLU Delhi and Namita Shah, founder of Presolv360, who spoke on cross-border cybercrimes and the complexities of digital evidence.

In the afternoon, a technical session on “Intellectual Property and Innovation in the Digital Economy” featured MP high court chief justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Maria Skou, deputy director general of the Danish Patent and Trademark Office and Dr Louise Boisen, IP counsellor at the Royal Danish Embassy. The panel discussed emerging IP trends, global innovation ecosystems and collaborative frameworks between India and the European Union.