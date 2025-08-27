 Shocker! Woman Worker Dies After Her Clothes Get Stuck In Poha Machine In MP's Ujjain
Shocker! Woman Worker Dies After Her Clothes Get Stuck In Poha Machine In MP's Ujjain

Factory owner locks premises and flees after tragic incident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman worker died on Tuesday afternoon in Ujjain's Chhoti Mayapuri after her clothes got entangled in a poha-making machine.

The tragic incident took place at Diamond Agro Poha Factory, where 40-year-old Rubina Shah was working near the machine.

Eyewitnesses said that Rubina’s clothes got stuck in the machine, pulling her in forcefully. In the accident, all her hair was torn out, leaving her severely injured before she succumbed to her injuries.

Factory staff immediately tried to help her and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Failed rescue and death in hospital

Fellow employees rushed to her aid after hearing her screams and immediately shut down the machine. She was quickly taken to Charak Hospital, but despite the efforts, doctors declared her brought dead. The horrifying incident created panic among factory workers and locals.

Factory owner absconding

Following the incident, the factory owner Mayank Jain locked the factory and went absconding. Police officials have confirmed that the Chimanganj Mandi Police Station has recorded statements of employees and initiated an investigation.

Station in-charge Gajendra Pachoria said a case would be registered against whoever is found responsible for negligence in workplace safety. Police teams are searching for the absconding factory owner.

The tragic death has once again raised questions on industrial safety standards in small-scale factories in Ujjain.

