MP News: Farmer Commits Suicide Amid Crop Failure & Debt In Ujjain; Fourth Death In 15 Days

MP News: Farmer Commits Suicide Amid Crop Failure In Ujjain, Mounting Debt; Fourth Death In 15 Days | Representative Image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): As per reports, farmer Kamal Singh Gurjar from Arniya Chibari village committed suicide due to mounting debt and consecutive crop failure for past several months.

As crop were completely destroyed by adverse weather conditions and yellow mosaic disease only worsened his financial burden. Despite being known as a diligent farmer, the combination of repeated agricultural losses and inadequate government support left him in a state of despair.

Upon receiving information about the incident, MLA Dinesh Jain Boss and Mahesh Parmar visited Mahidpur Hospital, where they met the bereaved family during the post-mortem proceedings.

MLA directed SDM and administrative officials to engage with distressed farmers, assess their grievances and expedite resolution measures.

Expressing concern, MLA Mahesh Parmar said that these deaths represent not mere statistics but a stark reality where farmers are "sowing death, not hope."

Read Also MP Board To Introduce CCTV Monitoring In Classes 10 & 12 Board Exams For The First Time

He questioned governmental claims of adequate farmer welfare. He said that by the time government comprehend ground-level conditions, welfare policies would prove to be ineffective.

According to villagers, government damage assessments are still incomplete and promised relief funds have not materialised. MLA Boss demanded establishment of relief camps, acceleration of loan waiver processes and provision of emergency assistance to prevent further tragedies.