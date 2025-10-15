 MP News: Farmer Commits Suicide Amid Crop Failure & Debt In Ujjain; Fourth Death In 15 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Farmer Commits Suicide Amid Crop Failure & Debt In Ujjain; Fourth Death In 15 Days

MP News: Farmer Commits Suicide Amid Crop Failure & Debt In Ujjain; Fourth Death In 15 Days

As crop were completely destroyed by adverse weather conditions and yellow mosaic disease only worsened his financial burden

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Farmer Commits Suicide Amid Crop Failure In Ujjain, Mounting Debt; Fourth Death In 15 Days | Representative Image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): As per reports, farmer Kamal Singh Gurjar from Arniya Chibari village committed suicide due to mounting debt and consecutive crop failure for past several months.

As crop were completely destroyed by adverse weather conditions and yellow mosaic disease only worsened his financial burden. Despite being known as a diligent farmer, the combination of repeated agricultural losses and inadequate government support left him in a state of despair.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Sanskriti Bachao Sangh Urges People To Shop Diwali-Related Items From Hindu Vendors...
article-image

Upon receiving information about the incident, MLA Dinesh Jain Boss and Mahesh Parmar visited Mahidpur Hospital, where they met the bereaved family during the post-mortem proceedings.

MLA directed SDM and administrative officials to engage with distressed farmers, assess their grievances and expedite resolution measures.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Approves UPSC’s Plan To Release Provisional Answer Keys After Prelims
Supreme Court Approves UPSC’s Plan To Release Provisional Answer Keys After Prelims
Six Kings Slam 2025: Check Out Prize Money, Tournament Format, Live Streaming Details And Much More
Six Kings Slam 2025: Check Out Prize Money, Tournament Format, Live Streaming Details And Much More
Gujarat: WR Converts 60 KLD Effluent Treatment Plant Into Water Recycling Unit To Boost Sustainability In Surat
Gujarat: WR Converts 60 KLD Effluent Treatment Plant Into Water Recycling Unit To Boost Sustainability In Surat
Video: Mohammed Shami Uproots Uttarakhand Batter's Stump In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match, Makes Strong Comeback After Snub From Australia Tour
Video: Mohammed Shami Uproots Uttarakhand Batter's Stump In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match, Makes Strong Comeback After Snub From Australia Tour

Expressing concern, MLA Mahesh Parmar said that these deaths represent not mere statistics but a stark reality where farmers are "sowing death, not hope." 

Read Also
MP Board To Introduce CCTV Monitoring In Classes 10 & 12 Board Exams For The First Time
article-image

He questioned governmental claims of adequate farmer welfare. He said that by the time government comprehend ground-level conditions, welfare policies would prove to be ineffective. 

According to villagers, government damage assessments are still incomplete and promised relief funds have not materialised. MLA Boss demanded establishment of relief camps, acceleration of loan waiver processes and provision of emergency assistance to prevent further tragedies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 33-Year-Old Para-Athlete Komal Vyas Secures Third Place In National Boccia Championship

Indore News: 33-Year-Old Para-Athlete Komal Vyas Secures Third Place In National Boccia Championship

MP News: Farmer Commits Suicide Amid Crop Failure & Debt In Ujjain; Fourth Death In 15 Days

MP News: Farmer Commits Suicide Amid Crop Failure & Debt In Ujjain; Fourth Death In 15 Days

MP Board To Introduce CCTV Monitoring In Classes 10 & 12 Board Exams For The First Time

MP Board To Introduce CCTV Monitoring In Classes 10 & 12 Board Exams For The First Time

Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore News: Woman Grabs Female Traffic Cop's Collar, Tears Uniform After She Stops Her From Beating...

Indore News: Woman Grabs Female Traffic Cop's Collar, Tears Uniform After She Stops Her From Beating...