MP News: Ujjain Brothers Buy ₹40 Lakh BSF Plane, Set To Turn It Into Luxury Cabin Stay Soon |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As Ujjain gears up for the launch of its airport, the city is set to witness the arrival of a massive BSF cargo plane, not for aviation, but for innovation.

Two brothers, Virendra and Pushpendra Kushwaha, who deal in scrap, have bought the aircraft through a BSF tender to transform it into a luxury five-room cabin stay.

The unique plane is expected to reach Ujjain within the next two days.

Plane for 40 lakh!

The Kushwaha brothers, from Ananta Village Farm Stay, Shankarpur, Ujjain, work in scrap dealers. They purchased the AVERO VT EAV plane from the BSF for approximately 40 lakh rupees through a tender process held in Delhi.

The plane, which can seat 55 people, is 15 feet high, 70 feet long, 100 feet wide, and weighs 20 tons. Virendra Kushwaha explained that he has purchased military equipment for scrap several times, but this is the first time he has brought such a large plane.

He used to sell it for scrap, but this time he will store it at his farmhouse and build five luxury rooms in it. People will be able to come and stay.

He added that the aircraft will be renovated in a way that gives visitors the real feel of staying inside a plane. Apart from accommodation, the plane will also be available for photo shoots and pre-wedding shoots.