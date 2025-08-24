Married Woman Cons Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh In Fake Marriage, Ujjain Police Arrests Four | Representative Image

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman and mother of two allegedly duped a man of ₹1.5 lakh on the pretext of marriage and later fled.

Police have arrested four accused, while the woman’s husband is said to be the main conspirator and is still absconding.

According to police, the victim was identified as Jitendra Sen, son of Ratanlal Sen from Kharsodkalan village. He had been struggling to get married.

A few days ago, Ratanlal came into contact with Vishnubai, wife of Ramchandra Dhakad from Khachrod. She promised to arrange Jitendra’s marriage with a woman named Neha from Nagda, but demanded ₹1.5 lakh for the arrangement.

Ratanlal borrowed the money from an acquaintance and handed it over. On August 14, Vishnubai along with her associates brought Pooja alias Neha Malviya, a resident of 64 Block, Nagda, and got her married to Jitendra in a temple.

After the ceremony, everyone left, and Pooja stayed with Jitendra for seven days. However, on the night of August 21, she fled from the house. Following this, Ratanlal lodged a police complaint.

Police investigation revealed that this was a planned fraud. A case under Section 318(4) BNS was registered against Vishnubai, her husband Ramchandra, Pooja alias Neha, her husband Vinod Malviya, her aunt Asha Bai, and Jasoo alias Raju Bagri.

Police have so far arrested Pooja alias Neha Malviya, Ramchandra Dhakad, Jasoo alias Raju Bagri, and Vishnubai Dhakad. From their possession, police recovered ₹40k. The accused were produced in court and sent to jail.

Meanwhile, police are searching for Asha Bai and Vinod Malviya, husband of the so-called ‘runaway bride,’ who are still absconding.