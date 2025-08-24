Madhya Pradesh: Congress Trains New DCC Chiefs Amid Indore Leaders’ Protest |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the Congress held a high-level training session in New Delhi for 71 newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, a group of party workers from Indore gathered outside the AICC office to protest selection of their district chief.

The training, held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Sunday, saw participation of senior Madhya Pradesh leaders, including State Congress President Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar.

Inside the AICC hall, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and others addressed the newly appointed district heads. The message was clear and forceful: stand firm against what the party describes as a deliberate campaign of "vote theft" by the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi, in his address, encouraged DCC presidents to take ownership of the battle. “Every sepoy of the party is capable of fighting against vote theft in their districts,” he said, adding that party workers must commit themselves fully to protecting democracy and the Constitution.

Khargedescribed the coming days as critical. “We will fight this decisive battle to save democracy at all costs.We will expose vote thieves and achieve all our goals,” he said.

Back outside the AICC office, however, tension simmered. Congressmen from Indore expressed strong opposition to appointment of their new DCC president. According to State General Secretary Sanjay Kamle, the protest was conducted in a democratic manner and the final decision on the matter now rests with the AICC.