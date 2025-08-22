 Sarvadharma Prayer Centre Offers Patients And Their Attendants Spiritual Comfort And Mental Peace At AIIMS Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSarvadharma Prayer Centre Offers Patients And Their Attendants Spiritual Comfort And Mental Peace At AIIMS Bhopal

Sarvadharma Prayer Centre Offers Patients And Their Attendants Spiritual Comfort And Mental Peace At AIIMS Bhopal

Across the hospital campus, safe drinking water is provided through eco-friendly earthen pots, promoting sustainable and safe water use.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Within the IPD Area, a Sarvadharma Prayer Centre offers patients and their attendants spiritual comfort and mental peace, where people of all faiths can pray and meditate at AIIMS Bhopal.

In addition, the Gandhi Gallery located within the campus acquaints visitors with the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, serving as a source of inspiration and moral strength.

Read Also
WATCH: Bhopal Municipal Corporation's 'Kachra Cafe,' Encourages Residents To Trade Waste For Art,...
article-image

To ensure nutritious food for patients, the institute operates a fully automated patient diet kitchen, where meals are prepared using advanced technology. This facility guarantees that each patient receives balanced and hygienic meals on time, tailored to their medical requirements.

AIIMS Bhopal has been consistently developing several supportive facilities that enhance the overall experience of those coming for treatment. These initiatives have been particularly beneficial for patients and their attendants arriving from distant regions, ensuring that along with quality healthcare, they also receive necessary comfort and convenience.

FPJ Shorts
Pune’s Indo-Korean Center Officially Recognised As TOPIK Test Centre, Boosting Korean Language Learning
Pune’s Indo-Korean Center Officially Recognised As TOPIK Test Centre, Boosting Korean Language Learning
'Ghar Se Uthwa Lungi': Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Warns Trolls After Meeting Chirag Paswan; See PHOTO
'Ghar Se Uthwa Lungi': Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Warns Trolls After Meeting Chirag Paswan; See PHOTO
Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed From Venue
Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed From Venue
India Shielded From US Tariff Hike By Strong Domestic Market
India Shielded From US Tariff Hike By Strong Domestic Market

Across the hospital campus, safe drinking water is provided through eco-friendly earthen pots, promoting sustainable and safe water use.

“May I Help You” security personnel are stationed at various points in the hospital, actively assisting patients and their attendants in accessing essential facilities. Clearly marked signboards ensure easy navigation within the premises.

Read Also
WATCH: Bhopal’s Infamous Drug Smuggler Macchli Family’s 3-Storey Lavish Bungalow Demolished
article-image

The institute has also introduced runner services to transport samples from wards to laboratories and deliver medicines from the Amrit Pharmacy directly to patients’ bedsides, ensuring speed and convenience in treatment. In case of emergencies, AIIMS Bhopal operates a 24×7 ambulance service, equipped with both Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support systems, ensuring timely and safe transportation of critical patients.

Through all these initiatives, AIIMS Bhopal continues to strengthen its commitment to building a patient-centered environment, where compassionate care, comfort, and convenience are ensured together.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Katni To Host Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave 2.0 On August 23

Katni To Host Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave 2.0 On August 23

Tragic! 4-Year-Old Dies After Hidden Snake Pops Out From Hole & Bites Him In MP's Chhatarpur

Tragic! 4-Year-Old Dies After Hidden Snake Pops Out From Hole & Bites Him In MP's Chhatarpur

Tenant Kills Landlady Over Susupcion Of Wife's Extramarital Affair With Her Son In MP's Chhatarpur;...

Tenant Kills Landlady Over Susupcion Of Wife's Extramarital Affair With Her Son In MP's Chhatarpur;...

VIDEO: Worm Found In Salad Ordered From Bhopal’s Famous Dhaba; Customer's Complaint Ignored

VIDEO: Worm Found In Salad Ordered From Bhopal’s Famous Dhaba; Customer's Complaint Ignored

Sarvadharma Prayer Centre Offers Patients And Their Attendants Spiritual Comfort And Mental Peace At...

Sarvadharma Prayer Centre Offers Patients And Their Attendants Spiritual Comfort And Mental Peace At...