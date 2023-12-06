Madhya Pradesh: Four-year-old Girl Dies During Treatment After Rescue From Borewell In Rajgarh |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Tuesday died in a hospital in Bhopal, a few hours after her rescue early on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The child, identified as Mahi, was rescued alive around 2.45 am and was rushed to the Civil Hospital at Pachore, but her condition deteriorated en route, the official said.

The girl was then taken to the state-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, about 70 km away, where she died during treatment around 6 am, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Kiran Wadia said.

The body will be handed over to the child's relatives after autopsy, she said.

Fell into 25 ft deep borewell

Mahi fell into an open borewell in a field on Tuesday evening and was rescued by a team of experts who dug a parallel pit to a depth of about 25 feet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She was stuck at 22 feet, and after connecting the two pits, she was rescued by the experts and rushed to the hospital, Rajgarh Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place at Pipliya Rasoda village under Boda police station limits, he said.

Personnel from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) had reached the spot and arrangements were made to provide oxygen inside the borewell shaft, he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed officials to send teams of SDERF, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the site and asked the district administration to help in the rescue operation.