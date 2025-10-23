Bhopal News: SUV Driver That Killed 2 Persons Arrested |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The SUV (Thar) that mowed down two and injured another in a road accident that occurred on Monday night near Arvaliya village was driven by Nishant Parihar (23) of the same area.

Itkhedi police arrested the accused on Wednesday.

Arvalia residents Mukhtar Khan and Pappu alias Sher Singh Thakur were standing by the roadside talking while Gani Khan was riding his bike towards Lambakheda.

Suddenly, a speeding red Thar car hit Gani Khan’s bike. The vehicle dragged him along the road and rammed into Mukhtar Khan and Sher Singh Thakur.

Mukhtar Khan and Gani Khan died on the spot while Pappu aka Sher Singh Thakur sustained serious injuries. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene.

Itkhedi police station incharge Ashish Sapre said a police team was formed to trace the accused. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused, Nishant resident of Arvaliya village. Police have seized the vehicle and further investigation is underway.