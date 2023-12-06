MP: Four-Year-Old Girl Slips Into Bore Well In Rajgarh Village

Representative Image |

Bhopal/Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old girl slipped into a bore well in Pipliya Rasoda village under Boda police station in Rajgarh district on Tuesday, official sources said.

On hearing the yells of the child, her family members informed the police about the incident.

Immediately after getting information, a team of the State Disaster Emergency Response force (SDERF) reached the spot and swung into action to rescue the girl.

An SDERF team from Bhopal also rushed to the spot. The child Mahi, belonging to Patadia village, came to visit her maternal uncle Inder Singh with her Father Ravi.

The incident occurred when she was playing with other children in a nearby farmland.

Several administrative officials including sub-divisional magistrate Anshuman Raj plunged into action. Local legislator Mohan Sharma was also present during the rescue operation.

Superintendent of police Dharmaraj Meena said emergency search light and oxygen cylinders had been brought to the site to facilitate the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took feedback from the officials on the rescue operation. He directed the officials to rescue the child as early as possible.

In July this year, when a toddler slipped into a bore well and in Vidisha, the government said those who would not cover their bore wells would be punished.

The girl was rescued and sent to hospital where she was declared dead.